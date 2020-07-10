/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM
62 Apartments for rent in Green Knoll, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Green Knoll
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1344 sqft
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
Results within 1 mile of Green Knoll
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
37 E Cliff St
37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347 3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town! Description: This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
74 WENDOVER CT
74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
20 PINE CT
20 Pine Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous 2-Story, 2BR, 2 Bath Pinevale B unit. Updated Kitchen with stainless steel range and tumbled marble backsplash, new lighting, ceiling fans, professional paint, updated washer/dryer. Clubhouse with pool, gym and tennis courts.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
9 TANSY CT
9 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
888 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, turnkey,1st floor end unit. CAN BE UNFURNISHED. 2 BR, 2 Bath, king size master, 2 singles in 2nd BR. Private patio.Shopping just moments away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
30 E YOUNG ST
30 East Young Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Classic Colonial in Desirable North End of Somerville w/ Charm & Character featuring 3 Bedrooms. 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
19 TANSY CT
19 Tansy Court, Somerset County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 Br first floor unit with private setting. Large kitchen, dinning room, and living Room. Home is recently painted. The bedroom is large with good size closet.
Results within 5 miles of Green Knoll
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,870
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
149 S Bridge St
149 South Bridge Street, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom House in - Somervillie - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 302552 This is not your typical 2 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
147 S 21ST AVE 2nd floor
147 S 21st Ave, Manville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Spacious 2nd floor apartment with large eat in kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, bath, laundry in unit. Excellent condition. Available immediately. Tenant pays utilities. NTN, paystubs, application
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
269, N. 1-st, Ave. B
269 N 1st Ave, Manville, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1300 sqft
Lovely Cute, Spacious, Sunny, 2 Bdrms - Property Id: 45252 Live in style. Treasure your time in this special home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
18 ENCAMPMENT DR
18 Encampment Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1026 sqft
Beautiful 2-bedroom unit with patio in the Crestmont Hills section of the Hills - overlooking peaceful undeveloped woods. Convenient central location for commuters.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1 LOESER AVE
1 Loeser Avenue, Somerville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Great opportunity to rent this beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.1 bath townhouse with nearby restaurants, shops and train station in Somerville. When you walk in you will notice beautiful oak hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room and living room.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 STEVENS COURT
28 Stevens Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
LOVELY SUNNY 2 BED RM 2 1/2 BATHS END UNIT TOWNHOME IN THE HILLS. BEAUTIFUL VIEW. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ NEWER RANGE/OVEN, KITCHEN HOOD. NEWER DISHWASHER & STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR.NEWER A/C & FURNACE. NEWER WASHER & DRYER.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
22 BEACON CREST DR
22 Beacon Crest Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3446 sqft
Beacon Crest colonial with hardwood floors on first level, updated kitchen, spacious office. Second floor features spacious master suite w/ sitting area, huge walk-in closet, updated bath First floor office can serve as 5th bedroom.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
South Bound Brook
63 SWING BRIDGE LN
63 Swing Bridge Ln, South Bound Brook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Welcome to this beautiful airy 9 ft ceiling open floor plan 2 bedroom and 3 full bath Townhome in Canal Crossing. Premium location with water front canal and towpath views from your own home and many more charming features.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
31 DANBERRY LN
31 Danberry Lane, Bradley Gardens, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Fabulous opportunity to rent a FULLY furnished home with 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and finished basement. Complete with dishes, pots n pans, linens and towels.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
301 STRULL CT
301 Strull Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1533 sqft
Prime location in Desirable Glenbrooke Community. Pristine 3 br, 2 &1/2 bath, End unit, recessed light in kitchen, Balcony off of Kitchen, MBR W/Walkin Closet and closet Savers, Wall to Wall carpet. All kitchen appliances included in rent.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6 WESCOTT RD
6 Wescott Road, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1063 sqft
Very rare end unit B model! NO FEE to tenant! Enjoy the 2 master bedrooms, one on each floor. Energy efficient windows, heating & cooling. No smoking! Access to pool, exercise room & tennis court.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
39 LAGRANGE ST
39 La Grange St, Raritan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Spacious Second Floor Unit built in 2003 has Sun-filled Living Room, Large Eat in kitchen w/ Pantry, Extra Large Master Bedroom w/ Walk-in Closet, Central A/C, Separate Laundry Room w/ Washer/Dryer & Storage Area, Exclusive Driveway.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
8 DORCHESTER DR
8 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
IN THE HILLS. LOVELY 2BR 2 1/2 BATHS TOWNHOME W/ATTACHED GARAGE.NEWER STAINLESS REFRIGERATOR, RANGE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER. NEWER KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTERS/GRANITE BACKSPLASH, NEWER SINK. NEWER HARdWOOD FLOOR FOR 1ST & 2ND LEVELS.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
60 SENTINEL DR
60 Sentinel Drive, Somerset County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,600
Absolutely beautifully Elkins model located in the desirable Patriot Ridge section of the Hills. Gorgeous expanded 2-story family room w/ fireplace open to the kitchen. Two story Foyer opens to the livingroom. Large office w/ built-ins.
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJSayreville, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJBernardsville, NJLambertville, NJBradley Gardens, NJTotowa, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJKenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJ