/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Green Knoll, NJ
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
181 CRESTVIEW RD
181 Crestview Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Bright & sunny end-unit townhouse with true 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The entire unit was just painted designer gray. New carpeting and new gray planking flooring has also been installed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
260 HEDGEROW RD
260 Hedgerow Road, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Pristine Unit featuring 2 Bedrooms+Office (can be used as 3rd bedroom),Large Living Rm w/Fireplace,Dining Room w/Cathedral Ceilings,Hardwood floors,Laundry on 2nd Flr,Spacious Master w/ Walk-in Closet & walkout Balcony,High Efficiency Furnace &
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
20 SOMERSET AVE
20 Somerset Avenue, Green Knoll, NJ
Spacious split level boasting amazing features all through. An open and airy layout perfect for gatherings and leisure living! Hard wood floors expand through a large LR.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Green Knoll
1 Unit Available
569 N BRIDGE ST
569 N Bridge St, Green Knoll, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1930 sqft
Single family house with a circular driveway in Bridgewater School District. Freshly painted, upgraded utilities,granite counter tops,maple cabinets,center island in the kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Green Knoll
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
142 W CLIFF ST
142 West Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently remodeled 3 bedroom 4 full bath Craftsman Style home. Gourmet kitchen boasts large center island, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & recessed lighting. French doors from the kitchen lead to deck and private yard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Martinsville
1 Unit Available
996 MAGNOLIA DR
996 Magnolia Drive, Martinsville, NJ
Gorgeous Luxury Home! Hi-end upgrades. 5 beds, 4.1 baths, 4-Car Garage. Finished Bsmnt w Kitchenette. 2-Stry Fam Rm w Fireplace. Luxury Kitchen, Pantry, Jenn-Air Applncs. Energy Efficnt. Good Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Green Knoll
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
573 Bridgewater Ave
573 Bridgewater Avenue, Finderne, NJ
4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, renovated kitchen & backyard - Property Id: 292712 4 Bedroom / 2 bath / large living room / large backyard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292712 Property Id 292712 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828221)
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 Woodward Lane
19 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1396 sqft
Beautiful Clean 3BR Townhouse to live in. Top public schools in Basking Ridge NJ. Great community and facilities including club house, swimming pool, tennis court, play ground, etc. Plenty of parking spaces.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
52 1ST AVE
52 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
Nicely Renovated Â½ Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9 BUJAK CT
9 Bujak Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
Well maintained 2005 Colonial with bright & open floor plan. Spacious kitchen opens to living spaces, interior freshly painted. Conveniently located to corporate centers, shopping & transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
51 WOODWARD LN
51 Woodward Lane, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly renovated 3 Bed, 2 and half bath townhouse in Basking Ridge, One of national best school districts.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3027 KING CT
3027 King Court, Somerset County, NJ
Completely Renovated & Elegantly Designed 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath & 2 Car Garage Town Home. The 4th bedroom is in the finished walk-out basement complete with full bath and 2nd laundry room.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
306 N 4th
306 North 4th Avenue, Manville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious colonial-style townhouse, 3 large BRs, 2.5bths. Master BR has it's own private bath and walk in closet, LR, DR or FR, EIK. Full bsmt.w/laundry area. 1-car garage. Gas heat, central air, Patio.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1906 BAYLEY CT
1906 Bayley Court, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous Beacon Hill Townhome! Three floors of living with exceptional privacy. Three bedrooms with two full baths on upper level with plenty of closet space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
54 1ST AVE
54 First Avenue, Raritan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Nicely Renovated Half Duplex 3 Bedroom Apartment In Very Convenient Location. Completely Renovated Eat-In Kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances (Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove), Granite Countertops & New Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
40 KINGS RIDGE RD
40 Kings Ridge Road, Somerset County, NJ
Stunning custom home boasting grand 2 story entrance, gleaming hardwood floors and wrought iron railings for rent! Chefs kitchen w granite island, commercial grade stove, butlers pantry pass thru to banquet sized formal DR.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
343 WREN LN
343 Wren Lane, Somerset County, NJ
Rare C which is the largest model..
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
76 DORCHESTER DR
76 Dorchester Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
2100 sqft
You will love this delightful North-East facing End unit Townhouse located in a cul-de-sac in Hamilton Crest community. This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home has an extra den/office at 2nd level giving you more than 2100 sq. ft.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
113 WEXFORD WAY
113 Wexford Way, Somerset County, NJ
FOR RENT! This truly breathtaking & dramatic design will have you living like a star! Totally renovated! Skylights & fabulous wndw walls for natural light & gorgeous sunset views! Multi-level deck! Enter into a stylish open great room accented by
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10 HUDSON DR
10 Hudson Drive, Somerset County, NJ
Townsend Model Just installed Hardwood 1st floor New carpeting on rest townhouse Floors Corina Countertop 4th bedroom / office finished basement full bath basement move in condition pool tennis courts New wood floors and carpeting throughout
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
117 WATCHUNG DR
117 Watchung Drive, Somerset County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Lovely end unit, great location 3 beds, 2 full & 1/2 bath formal living & dining rms, family rm, basement currently being finished Open floor plan with formal living and dining rooms, opening to family room with gas fireplace.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
8 HOPKINSON CT
8 Hopkinson Court, Somerset County, NJ
Absolutely beautiful rare 4 BR, 2.5 BA home situated in desirable Hamilton Woods section of the Hills. It has hardwood floor in living room, dinning room, and family room.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
2 GRANT AVE
2 Grant Avenue, Somerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Additional 2 Bonus Room on the third floor with finished Attic space for A Home office in downtown Somerville. Recently Renovated with Brand New Kitchen and Appliances with granite counter tops.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
3707 PINHORN DR
3707 Pinhorn Drive, Bradley Gardens, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Great Location!!! Move in ready. Beautifully renovated kitchen and baths, updated electric and plumbing 2020. New carpeting and fresh paint 2019. Must see.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJUpper Montclair, NJSayreville, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJ