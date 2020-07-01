916 VAN GOGH COURT

Amenities
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master suite has a full walk in closet, a sitting room (bonus room/office) that can be a second walk in closet! Master bathroom has a sunken tub, as well as a shower and walk in closet. Living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all black appliances along with a breakfast nook and attached dining room area. This community has a community pool, gym, and playground. Parking in a shared lot. One assigned spot per unit. Pets may be considered. Case by case basis. Any other questions, just ask ! Call today to make your appointment.