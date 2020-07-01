916 VAN GOGH COURT

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master suite has a full walk in closet, a sitting room (bonus room/office) that can be a second walk in closet! Master bathroom has a sunken tub, as well as a shower and walk in closet. Living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all black appliances along with a breakfast nook and attached dining room area. This community has a community pool, gym, and playground. Parking in a shared lot. One assigned spot per unit. Pets may be considered. Case by case basis. Any other questions, just ask ! Call today to make your appointment.