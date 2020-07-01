All apartments in Gloucester County
916 VAN GOGH COURT
Last updated August 14 2019 at 6:55 AM

916 VAN GOGH COURT

916 Van Gogh Ct · (856) 228-7990
Location

916 Van Gogh Ct, Gloucester County, NJ 08094

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1298 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to Villages of Amberleigh! Only ten years young and has all the upgrades you can imagine. This condo features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The Master suite has a full walk in closet, a sitting room (bonus room/office) that can be a second walk in closet! Master bathroom has a sunken tub, as well as a shower and walk in closet. Living room has a gas fireplace. Kitchen has all black appliances along with a breakfast nook and attached dining room area. This community has a community pool, gym, and playground. Parking in a shared lot. One assigned spot per unit. Pets may be considered. Case by case basis. Any other questions, just ask ! Call today to make your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have any available units?
916 VAN GOGH COURT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have?
Some of 916 VAN GOGH COURT's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 VAN GOGH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
916 VAN GOGH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 VAN GOGH COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 VAN GOGH COURT is pet friendly.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 916 VAN GOGH COURT offers parking.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 VAN GOGH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 916 VAN GOGH COURT has a pool.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have accessible units?
No, 916 VAN GOGH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 VAN GOGH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 VAN GOGH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 VAN GOGH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
