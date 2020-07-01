Apartment List
/
NJ
/
glendora
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:25 PM

155 Apartments for rent in Glendora, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendora renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$1,040
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 12:02pm
7 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 04:32pm
6 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$895
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,045
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
951 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
4 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,920
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
93 Units Available
Parkview at Collingswood
700 Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
743 sqft
This community's residents stay in shape with a pool, gym, and tennis court. Their spacious floor plans feature either a patio or balcony. Knight Park playground and Cooper River Lake are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
15 Units Available
Hyde Park
430 W Browning Rd, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,060
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
899 sqft
Newly renovated units close to I-76 and I-676, with easy access to international airport. Furnished homes with laundry, granite counters, and fully-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 10:38am
$
22 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
900 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 1 at 12:47pm
22 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,215
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,540
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 12:11pm
$
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,065
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms​ for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 11 at 06:42pm
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated April 9 at 02:34pm
4 Units Available
Coventry Place Apartments
309 Brooke Ave A2, Magnolia, NJ
Studio
$825
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
969 sqft
Coventry Place is one of South Jersey’s best-kept secrets when it comes to affordable, beautifully landscaped, and spacious apartments. Each apartment has been newly renovated, and there is a community pool for the enjoyment of all residents.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
2044 LUCAS LANE
2044 Lucas Lane, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
654 sqft
Excellent Condition end unit condo in Voorhees.

1 of 23

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 04:25pm
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Glendora
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1035 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
33 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,510
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
75 Units Available
Graduate Hospital
Lincoln Square
1000 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,355
454 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,635
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
999 sqft
Discover Lincoln SquareExperience Philadelphia’s newest square. Lincoln Square is a unique destination at the crossroads of Center City and SouthPhiladelphia, and is just steps away from all Philadelphia has to offer.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
19 Units Available
Rittenhouse Square
The Pepper Building
1830 Lombard St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances offered in units with great views of the city. Well-equipped community gym and outdoor grilling area in striking art deco building. Walker-friendly neighborhood with SouthGate Restaurant down the street.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
8 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Glendora, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Glendora renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PARunnemede, NJMagnolia, NJBellmawr, NJStratford, NJHaddon Heights, NJHaddonfield, NJ
Blackwood, NJLindenwold, NJAshland, NJGloucester City, NJAudubon, NJEchelon, NJPine Hill, NJWoodbury, NJClementon, NJCollingswood, NJTurnersville, NJGreentree, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College