3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:51 PM
326 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glendora, NJ
1 of 14
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
48 FURMAN DRIVE
48 Furman Drive, Glendora, NJ
Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath home in Gloucester Township, backing to green acres. This fabulous split-level home features an all-new eat-in kitchen, dining, Living Room, Family & gorgeous sun-room overlooking the pool & woods.
1 of 21
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
Results within 1 mile of Glendora
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 11:01am
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 of 2
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD
215 East Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ
Welcome home to this charming bungalow ! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home
Results within 5 miles of Glendora
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
93 Units Available
Parkview at Collingswood
700 Browning Road, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1486 sqft
This community's residents stay in shape with a pool, gym, and tennis court. Their spacious floor plans feature either a patio or balcony. Knight Park playground and Cooper River Lake are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 12:19pm
3 Units Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1260 sqft
Crafted to enhance your lifestyle, the incredible amenities at Timber Ridge will help you live your best life.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Fairview
1429 N Chesapeake Road
1429 North Chesapeake Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1152 sqft
3 bedroom end row with lots of features. - This end row home has great finishes. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space and an excellent appliance package. The hardwood floors downstairs have been freshly refinished and are beautiful.
1 of 6
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
705 Hunter St
705 Hunter Street, Gloucester City, NJ
4 bedroom 2 bath Victorian - Beautiful 4 bedroom colonial home sitting on a double lot in the heart of Gloucester City! This amazing property boasts a huge upgraded kitchen with breakfast room, convenient upstairs laundry room, 2 1/2 bathrooms, over
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1603 N Bowling Green Dr
1603 North Bowling Green Drive, Ashland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodcrest Cherry Hill - Newer Renovation Contemporary Kitchen w/ Granite countertop Finished Hardwood FloorsThru out Central Air Newer Bathrooms Double glazed windows Clothes Washer and Dryer Large Yard (fenced in) Garage More pictures coming soon.
1 of 10
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE
196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.
1 of 33
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
512 RICHEY AVENUE
512 Richey Avenue, Collingswood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1065 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom one and a half bath home for rent in Collingswood's Theatre District. Modern upgraded kitchen with oak cabinets and tile floor. First floor half bath features a tile floor and laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
24 ARLINGTON AVENUE
24 Arlington Avenue, Stratford, NJ
Nice home conveniently located right by the Lindenwold Train Patco Speedline. You can walk from the home to Patco in less then 5 mins. Fresh pain and shampooed carpets. 2 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms down stairs. Basement laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1026 W BROWNING ROAD
1026 West Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1228 sqft
ELECTRIC, GAS, WATER INCLUDED. THERE ARE TWO UNITS HERE TOP AND BOTTOM. BOTTOM UNIT IS RENTED. THIS UNIT IS THE MAIN FLOOR AND TOP FLOOR. LARGE BEDROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. WAS PREVIOUSLY TWO BEDROOMS. UPSTAIRS THERE ARE TWO BEDROOMS.
1 of 31
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
1 of 28
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
618 SWEETGUM LANE
618 Sweetgum Ln, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2854 sqft
Pristine and sparkling clean best describes this spacious 3BR 2 FULL and 2 HALF BA Townhome in the much desired community of Villages at Washington Square.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
1 of 23
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
1054 PENDLETON COURT
1054 Pendleton Court, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1350 sqft
Beautifully maintained and updated townhome in desirable Three Ponds. Stunning floors, neutral paint colors and a fantastic kitchen, this is not your typical rental.
1 of 25
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
