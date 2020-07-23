Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020

18 Furnished Apartments for rent in Glen Ridge, NJ



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Ridge
19 HERMAN ST
19 Herman St, Glen Ridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Well sized 2 bed,1 bath BOARDER apartment on the 3rd floor of a multi family house. Utilities included! There is a kitchenette with a sink and fridge, NO STOVE/no stove is permitted.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Ridge



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
44 UNION ST C0002
44 Union St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Fully furnished, ground floor, modern 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Montclair! Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and NYC transportation.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
286 FRANKLIN ST
286 Franklin Street, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully furnished first floor, 2 bed, 2 bath with 2 bonus offices in the basement. 1/2 mile to the Bloomfield train station. Updated EIK that flows to the large living room. Back deck & parking for 2 Virtual tour available. Fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified



Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
29 Units Available
Springfield - Belmont
24 Jones
24 Jones Street, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,625
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The modernly styled residences @ 24 Jones are located in the heart of University Heights, Newark.
Verified



Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Harrison
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,115
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Newark Central Business District
19 JAMES ST
19 James Street, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$800
Beautiful Brownstone in Historic James Street Commons. Large furnished bedroom with hardwood floors on the 2nd floor with shared kitchen & bathroom. Bathroom shared with 1 person.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Radcliffe
263 BLOOMFIELD AVE
263 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
!! NUTLEY'S 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT IS ON THE MARKET !! Take the opportunity to live in one of the most sought out cities of Essex County! This charming gem is an excellent option for your next move! This 2nd floor furnished unit offers you a welcoming
Results within 10 miles of Glen Ridge
Verified



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
13 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,095
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified



Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave, Newark, NJ
Studio
$1,760
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,655
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
964 sqft
Modern kitchen, central air and hit and extra storage. Community amenities include on-site laundry facilities and covered parking. Short ride to Phoenix Harbor International airport, the Phoenix Zoo and Grand Canyon University.
Verified



Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
Studio
$950
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included.
Verified



Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
4 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,675
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Steps from the Union Train Station, AVE Union offers smart, stylish, seamless living with our unparalleled amenities and services including a 24-hour fitness center, monthly resident events,



Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
West Side
175 Ege Avenue
175 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2210 sqft
A spacious well furnished apt, 1283 sqft with high ceiling and 3 luxury bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, huge living rooms and new eat in kitchen, closets, fixtures, flooring, tile, and balcony with nice landscape.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmora
307 WESTFIELD
307 Westfield Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
This lovely two bedroom rental is totally updated and has everything you need. Bright open concept main living area has vaulted ceilings, large eat in kitchen with dishwasher, fridge and gas range/oven and hardwood floors.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenville
50 COLLEGE ST
50 College Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1500 sqft
NO BROKER FEE! Text or call Frantz to schedule a private tour or walk through video. Looking for a safe private furnished townhouse to call home? Look no further.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1010 GIFFORD CT
1010 Gifford Court, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished Apartment NEW CONSTRUCTION-Chic open floor plan apartment with one full bath. Located on a quiet cul de sac in the Battlehill section. The unit is approximately two minutes from Costco, LA Fitness, restaurants, and post office.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
South Ironbound
135 DELANCY ST
135 Delancey Street, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH FURNISHED APARTMENT ON EXCELLENT CONDITION IDEAL FOR 3 ADULTS CLOSE TO MAJOR HIGHWAYS CENTRAL AIR & HEAT HURRY HURRY WILL NOT LAST



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.



Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
123 BAKER ST
123 Baker St, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Bright, sunny & immaculate, this 2 BR unit is professionally decorated and fully-furnished. Flexible lease term available. Central AC, hardwood floors. Available June 16, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for furnished apartments in Glen Ridge, NJ

Furnished apartments in Glen Ridge can save you a ton of time, money and stress. Finding a furnished apartment requires some research to find the right situation for you. Some furnished spaces are short-term rentals designed for corporate stays. This could be ideal if you’re looking for some flexibility while you look around for a more permanent space and save up for furniture.

You can also look for furnished apartments in Glen Ridge as a subletter. Someone who is relocating or traveling for a short time or needs a new roommate may already have a furnished apartment ready to go.

Ask questions about the furniture before you move in. Who is responsible for repairs to the furniture? Will you have access to the furniture for the duration of your lease? It]s possible that someone who moved out of the apartment and left their roommate and furniture behind may want to collect it at a later date.

