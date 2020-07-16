All apartments in Glen Ridge
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:35 AM

100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12

100 Glen Ridge Ave · (973) 783-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Glen Ridge Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 9999 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
guest suite
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
guest suite
Stunning three level townhome offering a perfect NYC commuter location and luxury living... The main floor invites you in with an bright open floor plan, hardwood flooring, a sunny upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated powder room.The second floor features a master bedroom with en suite updated bath , a second bedroom, full updated bath and laundry room. Lower level boasts a large room that can be used as a guest suite or family room, with a private bath, sliding glass doors lead to the yard space and a charming paver patio. The home is heated and cooled by a central forced air system. Best of all, access to the exceptional Glen Ridge school system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have any available units?
100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have?
Some of 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 currently offering any rent specials?
100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 pet-friendly?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glen Ridge.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 offer parking?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not offer parking.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have a pool?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not have a pool.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have accessible units?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
