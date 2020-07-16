100 GLEN RIDGE AVE 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry guest suite

Stunning three level townhome offering a perfect NYC commuter location and luxury living... The main floor invites you in with an bright open floor plan, hardwood flooring, a sunny upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, and updated powder room.The second floor features a master bedroom with en suite updated bath , a second bedroom, full updated bath and laundry room. Lower level boasts a large room that can be used as a guest suite or family room, with a private bath, sliding glass doors lead to the yard space and a charming paver patio. The home is heated and cooled by a central forced air system. Best of all, access to the exceptional Glen Ridge school system