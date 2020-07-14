Spacious rental just steps from the Rowan University Campus. This is a great opportunity to rent. All Utilities are included!!!! Online portals for submitting rental payment and maintenance request. This building has a management company in place.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 BEAU RIVAGE DR have any available units?
5 BEAU RIVAGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glassboro, NJ.
Is 5 BEAU RIVAGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
5 BEAU RIVAGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.