Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Expected rent at $525-$600 a month per bedroom and the security deposit is split of course (1.5 month's rent). This beauty fits up to 6! It's location is prime time and we have designed it to offer a great experience. The huge screened in porch offers a unique experience and big basement will blow you away. Take a look at the Video Tour and remember that all Carefree Livin' Houses come with a cleaning service, lawn service, special local discounts, and other add-on services that will seriously improve your college experience.