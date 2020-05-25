All apartments in Garfield
277 LANZA AVE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:23 AM

277 LANZA AVE

277 Lanza Avenue · (973) 696-0077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026
Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 863 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 LANZA AVE have any available units?
277 LANZA AVE has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 277 LANZA AVE have?
Some of 277 LANZA AVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 LANZA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
277 LANZA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 LANZA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 277 LANZA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield.
Does 277 LANZA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 277 LANZA AVE does offer parking.
Does 277 LANZA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 LANZA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 LANZA AVE have a pool?
No, 277 LANZA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 277 LANZA AVE have accessible units?
No, 277 LANZA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 277 LANZA AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 277 LANZA AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 277 LANZA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 277 LANZA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
