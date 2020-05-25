277 LANZA AVE

Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.