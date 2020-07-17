All apartments in Garfield
Find more places like 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garfield, NJ
/
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

206 CAMBRIDGE AVE

206 Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garfield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

206 Cambridge Avenue, Garfield, NJ 07026
Garfield

Amenities

range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2nd floor 4 room, 2 bedroom apartment that features: refrigerator and gas stove. Rent includes heat and cold water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have any available units?
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garfield, NJ.
Is 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
206 CAMBRIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garfield.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE offer parking?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not offer parking.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 CAMBRIDGE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln
Garfield, NJ 07026

Similar Pages

Garfield 2 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJNew City, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJHastings-on-Hudson, NYIrvington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College