Frenchtown Commons

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated bathtub microwave refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly smoke-free community

Nestled near the banks of the Delaware River and just minutes from a wonderful Victorian village, The Commons at Frenchtown is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to great dining and an amazing assortment of quality shops, Frenchtown is a charming and scenic place to walk or bike or perhaps catch a play at the River Union Stage.



If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. The Commons at Frenchtown is conveniently located near Routes 78, 29, 12 and 513. Our property features an onsite Resident Manager and our apartments are all carpeted, include ceiling fans, air conditioning and have a balcony, deck or patio and newly renovated apartments are available.



Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call The Commons at Frenchtown their home.