Frenchtown Commons
Frenchtown Commons

59 Trenton Ave · (833) 266-0426
Location

59 Trenton Ave, Frenchtown, NJ 08825

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-08 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Frenchtown Commons.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
bathtub
microwave
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Nestled near the banks of the Delaware River and just minutes from a wonderful Victorian village, The Commons at Frenchtown is one of the best kept secrets in New Jersey. Close to great dining and an amazing assortment of quality shops, Frenchtown is a charming and scenic place to walk or bike or perhaps catch a play at the River Union Stage.

If you are seeking a great community to live in, give us a look. The Commons at Frenchtown is conveniently located near Routes 78, 29, 12 and 513. Our property features an onsite Resident Manager and our apartments are all carpeted, include ceiling fans, air conditioning and have a balcony, deck or patio and newly renovated apartments are available.

Come see our property for yourself and you will understand why so many people love to call The Commons at Frenchtown their home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot. Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Frenchtown Commons have any available units?
Frenchtown Commons has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Frenchtown Commons have?
Some of Frenchtown Commons's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Frenchtown Commons currently offering any rent specials?
Frenchtown Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Frenchtown Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, Frenchtown Commons is pet friendly.
Does Frenchtown Commons offer parking?
Yes, Frenchtown Commons offers parking.
Does Frenchtown Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, Frenchtown Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Frenchtown Commons have a pool?
No, Frenchtown Commons does not have a pool.
Does Frenchtown Commons have accessible units?
No, Frenchtown Commons does not have accessible units.
Does Frenchtown Commons have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Frenchtown Commons has units with dishwashers.
Does Frenchtown Commons have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Frenchtown Commons has units with air conditioning.
