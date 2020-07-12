28 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ with parking

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
21 Ben Franklin Drive, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
84-86 MAIN ST
84-86 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Large, 2nd floor, 1-bedroom, 1-bath Unit with Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen with lots of closets and storage space. On-street parking or Municipal lot 1 block away. Great rental! NO DOGS BIG OR small.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 GREEN ST
15 Green Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 Bedroom Colonial!!! Updated Kitchen, Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Newer Roof, Patio, Full Basement, Detached Garage & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Open Floor Plan...

1 of 2

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
270 MUNSONHURST RD
270 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, NJ
Studio
$1,650
3 Bedroom Updated Ranch Located Close to Route 23 and Route 15. Newer Floors, Roof, Kitchen, Bathroom, Roof And So Much More. Washer& Dryer Hook Up Available.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
66 PORTSMOUTH CT
66 Portsmouth Court, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Lovely end unit - Light, Bright and airy! Private cul de sac location - Mountain views, walk to beach - front unit with direct access to parking - washer & dryer stay -stainless steel appliances - unit in the process of being painted - carpets

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
100 QUARRY Rd
100 Quarry Rd, Hamburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Apartment In Desirable Heritage Village!!! Open Floor, Large Rooms , Two Entrances, Plenty Of Parking & Much More! Call Today!!! Must See!! Great Location For The Everyday Commuter Great Rental!!!

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
62 KING COLE RD
62 King Cole Road, Hamburg, NJ
Studio
$400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
......Garage Only...... Use For Storage....Comes with Parking Great Rental!
Results within 5 miles of Franklin

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
169 TARRINGTON RD 404
169 Tarrington Rd, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Rental in the coveted Ferndown Condominium at Crystal Springs Resort. Top Floor, corner unit 2 BR + den (could be used as 3rd BR), with secure inside-access garage Parking & unobstructed Mountain Views.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
181 WHITE LAKE RD
181 White Lake Rd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
PRIVATE COUNTRY SETTING WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK, LAKE, SOCCER FIELDS, TRACK... SHOPRITE AND NEW CENTER WITHIN EASY WALK... SPARTA SCHOOLS

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
27 Bourne Cir
27 Bourne Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Crystal Springs !!! 2nd floor condo in move-in condition with beautiful golf and mountain views. Gas fireplace, ceiling fans, open floor plan, cathedral ceilings, end unit Excellent condition, very clean, No smoking in condo or garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
1 Red Lodge Drive
1 Red Lodge Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1398 sqft
This beautifully renovated end-unit , located at the top of Great Gorge Village offers incredible views, extremely green and peaceful surroundings and very easy access to the slopes.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
10 Harborside Place
10 Harborside Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Panoramic Views from Rooftop Deck Great Location & Spectacular View! Spacious Floor-plans Conveniently located on the Hudson Waterfront for easy commute and plenty of shopping and dining nearby.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
381 MOHEGAN CI
381 Mohegan Circle, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Well maintained and updated first floor end unit featuring a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar and is open to the living room, newer refrigerator, hot water heater 1 year old, laminate flooring in most of the rooms, office can be used as a

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 GUNSTOCK CT UNIT 3
2 Gunstock Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 1 Bedroom 1 bath condo in desirable Great Gorge Village. Few steps from parking lot. Sliders to beautiful deck. Washer Dryer in unit. Plenty of storage. Enjoy all that GGV had to offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
14 CHEROKEE CT
14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2450 sqft
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3
2 Snowbird Ct, Vernon Center, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 SNOW BIRD RD UNIT 3 in Vernon Center. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3 TELEMARK DR UNIT 10
3 Telemark Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Take a Step Inside this Fully Renovated Ski in Ski out condo located in Great Gorge Village. Enjoy an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Walk out your sliding back door on to the private balcony with sunset views.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3-11 MAPLE CRES
3-11 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Welcome to the desirable Black Creek Sanctuary! Gorgeous first floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit w/ private outdoor ski closet.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
680 ST ROUTE 15 S UNIT
680 State Route 15 S, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1036 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment In Desirable Jefferson Gardens! Newer Flooring, Freshly Painted, Open Floor Plan, Plenty Of Closet Space, Lots Of Parking, Private Location & Much More! Heat Included!!! Over 1030Sqft!!! Great Rental! Must See! ...

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
23 SPARROW CI
23 Sparrow Circle, Sussex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1393 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo with loft for rent in Hampton Commons! Close to shopping and easy commuting.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8-22 MAPLE CRES
8-22 Maple Crescent, Vernon Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Take a step inside this mountainside condominium located in picturesque Black Creek Sanctuary. Inside you will be welcomed by the spacious open floor plan, modern kitchen, and private deck.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

