Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:13 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Franklin, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Franklin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
111 MAIN ST
111 Main Street, Franklin, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Welcome home to your over-sized 4 bedroom, well maintained apartment in the heart of Franklin, New Jersey. Just minutes from Rt. 23 and other major highways! Owner takes great pride in ownership here. Hardwood floors throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
175 ROUTE 23
175 Hamburg Turnpike, Hamburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
Nice Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Ground Floor, Hardwood Floors & Much More!!! Must See! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!! Open Floor Plan ... Unit 2 ... Available November 1st
Results within 5 miles of Franklin

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
30 Andrea Dr
30 Andrea Drive, Sussex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely Renovated 2 Bedroom W/ Hardwood Floors, Large Rooms, Updated Kitchen, Heat & Hotwater Included!!! Really A Must See Rental...No Dogs.... Great Rental!!! Unit 6F
Results within 10 miles of Franklin

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHOE DR UNIT 2
5 Arapahoe Drive, Vernon Center, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Updated 3 Bedroom In Desirable Great Gorge!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath End-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Large Deck, Separate Dining Area, High Ceilings & Much More!!! Must See!!! Great Views!!! Great Rental!!! Walking Distance To Spa, Restaurants & Resort .....

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2000 sqft
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 WOODLAWN TER
24 Woodlawn Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
798 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET ST. 2 BEDROOMS +DEN/OFFICE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED DECK OFF KITCHEN. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3 BITT ROAD
3 Bitt Road, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
VERY CUTE RANCH HOME LOCATED ONLY ONE BLOCK FROM THE LAKE IN A VACATION LIKE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR ROADS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Franklin, NJ

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

