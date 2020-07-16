Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Franklin, NJ
/
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
21 Ben Franklin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
21 Ben Franklin Drive, Franklin, NJ 07416
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have any available units?
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin, NJ
.
What amenities does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have?
Some of 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR currently offering any rent specials?
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR pet-friendly?
No, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin
.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR offer parking?
Yes, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR offers parking.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have a pool?
No, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR does not have a pool.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have accessible units?
No, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 BEN FRANKLIN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Franklin 1 Bedrooms
Franklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Franklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Morristown, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Summit, NJ
Plainfield, NJ
Lodi, NJ
Roselle, NJ
Linden, NJ
Caldwell, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ
Madison, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Chatham, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Garwood, NJ
High Bridge, NJ
Bradley Gardens, NJ
Hackettstown, NJ
Middletown, NY
Mechanicstown, NY
Woodland Park, NJ
Hawthorne, NJ
Somerville, NJ
Hamburg, NJ
Butler, NJ
Panther Valley, NJ
Hopatcong, NJ
Green Knoll, NJ
Garfield, NJ
Bernardsville, NJ
Monticello, NY
Mount Ivy, NY
Apartments Near Colleges
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County College
Rutgers University-Newark
Drew University