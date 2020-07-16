All apartments in Franklin
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR
21 BEN FRANKLIN DR

21 Ben Franklin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21 Ben Franklin Drive, Franklin, NJ 07416

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
TENANT OCCUPIED, AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

