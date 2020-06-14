Rent Calculator
Home
/
Franklin, NJ
/
129 MAIN ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:58 PM
129 MAIN ST
129 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
129 Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416
Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Large Rooms, Natural Gas & More!!! Convenient Location For The Everyday Commuter! Great Rental!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 129 MAIN ST have any available units?
129 MAIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Franklin, NJ
.
Is 129 MAIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
129 MAIN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 MAIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 129 MAIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Franklin
.
Does 129 MAIN ST offer parking?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not offer parking.
Does 129 MAIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 MAIN ST have a pool?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 129 MAIN ST have accessible units?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 129 MAIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 MAIN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 MAIN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
