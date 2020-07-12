Apartment List
/
NJ
/
franklin park
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

84 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 VICTORIA DR
7 Victoria Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 3 BR TH w/ finished basement. Entirely painted recently. New appliances and AC unit. Laminate flooring entire house 1 Car Garage. Finished basement. Deck that backs up to open space. This home is lovingly cared for.

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14 Pear Tree Ln
14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1550 sqft
Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
18 OPAL CT
18 Opal Court, Franklin Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Perfect rental opportunity! Spacious 2 bed, 2 full bath ground floor condo in the desirable Beacon Hill. Master bed has bath & walk-in closet. Nice patio space right off the living room. Also includes Eat in kitchen and separate dining area.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
16 TOPAZ DR
16 Topaz Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful End Unit with 3 Large Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Unit also has a formal Living room with cathedral ceilings & a convenient family room off the kitchen. Single attached garage as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
227 Lindsey Ct
227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1660 sqft
GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Park

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
17 ROLLING HILLS DR
17 Rolling Hills Drive, Six Mile Run, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2700 sqft
The perfect home is now available for rent. This beautiful single family 4 bed 2.5 bath colonial in desirable Countryside at Somerset is available starting August 1st, 2020 for a 1 year PLUS lease.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 GALLOP LN
39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
26 UPPER BROOK DR
26 Upper Brook Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3940 sqft
Located in desirable neighborhood minutes from Rt 27 & RT 1&9 this stunning 2-story home offers 3900SqFt of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
78 14th St
78 14th Street, Somerset, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,299
2450 sqft
Lovely situated Capecod, a great Home perfectly suited for a loving Family. It is close (10 minutes) to hospitals like St.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
11 BROOKLINE COURT
11 Brookline Court, Somerset County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1463 sqft
Beautiful Montgomery Woods Cherrywood Model with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Newly renovated kitchen with granite counters and hardwood flooring.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
41 WHITBY CIR
41 Whitby Circle, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Renovated 2017 A WELL MAINTAINED meticulous Quailbrook Town House in a very quite neighborhood. 3BR & 2 1/2 baths with garage, fire place. HARDWOOD FLOORs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
443 BELLE MEAD-GRIGGSTOWN
443 Bellemead Griggstown Rd, Somerset County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome home to this charming and beautifully updated and maintained cape cod in the heart of Belle Mead (Montgomery)! This home is situated on the Caliper Farms Nursery property and offers 1 full acre of land, and plenty of off-street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6 BOYARD CT
6 Boyard Court, Somerset, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Miticulous recently rennovated 3 Larg Brms, 2.5 Bths, One car garage, new hard wood floors in Forest Gate community. All bath rooms have new W.C. and vanities. Modern Kitchen. Very close to Route 287 & NJ Transit off Easton Ave.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin Park
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
The Lena
100 River Park Dr, Raritan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,860
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Pet-friendly community featuring pool, tennis court, clubhouse and business center. Short drive to Char Steakhouse for fine dining or to Raritan Valley Park for recreation.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,345
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Franklin Park, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Franklin Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Franklin Park 2 BedroomsFranklin Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin Park 3 BedroomsFranklin Park Apartments with Balcony
Franklin Park Apartments with GarageFranklin Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Park Apartments with ParkingFranklin Park Apartments with Pool
Franklin Park Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJ
Kenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPort Monmouth, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark