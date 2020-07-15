14 Pear Tree Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths. Enjoy your meals in this lovely Eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & with PORCELAIN TILES as backsplash, countertop, floor and 5' high designed porcelain tiles in all 2.5 baths.



Modern open floor, spacious Living R, Dining R, Fire Place, Hardwood floor.



Each bedroom on the 2 fl has 2 closets & its own marvelous bath, one with tub and carpet.



Central A/C, laundry closet with a washer & dryer, linen closet, pull-down attic with storage place.



Sliding glass door open to the patio (some storage area) and nice view.



Great, professional and safe community with plenty of amenities like clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court, softball field, playground.



Designated parking plus plenty of visitor parking spots.



It is centrally located between NY and PA, close to main roads (27, 287, 1,9) hospitals, universities (Rutgers, Princeton) colleges, transportation, shopping centers, restaurants etc Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5903133)