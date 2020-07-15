All apartments in Franklin Park
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

14 Pear Tree Ln

14 Pear Tree Lane · (908) 842-7092
Location

14 Pear Tree Lane, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Lovely 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths in a Prestigious Society Hill Available 07/16/20 LIVE IN STYLE in this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2.5 baths. Enjoy your meals in this lovely Eat in kitchen with all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & with PORCELAIN TILES as backsplash, countertop, floor and 5' high designed porcelain tiles in all 2.5 baths.

Modern open floor, spacious Living R, Dining R, Fire Place, Hardwood floor.

Each bedroom on the 2 fl has 2 closets & its own marvelous bath, one with tub and carpet.

Central A/C, laundry closet with a washer & dryer, linen closet, pull-down attic with storage place.

Sliding glass door open to the patio (some storage area) and nice view.

Great, professional and safe community with plenty of amenities like clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis court, softball field, playground.

Designated parking plus plenty of visitor parking spots.

It is centrally located between NY and PA, close to main roads (27, 287, 1,9) hospitals, universities (Rutgers, Princeton) colleges, transportation, shopping centers, restaurants etc Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5903133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have any available units?
14 Pear Tree Ln has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 Pear Tree Ln have?
Some of 14 Pear Tree Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Pear Tree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
14 Pear Tree Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Pear Tree Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln is pet friendly.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln offers parking.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have a pool?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln has a pool.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have accessible units?
No, 14 Pear Tree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Pear Tree Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Pear Tree Ln has units with air conditioning.
