All apartments in Franklin Lakes
Find more places like Wayne Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Lakes, NJ
/
Wayne Village
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:13 AM

Wayne Village

27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B · (973) 355-7982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Lakes
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07470
North Haledon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom B-1

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

One Bedroom A-1

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

One Bedroom C-1

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom A-1

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Two Bedroom B-1

$2,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Townhome A-1

$2,375

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wayne Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog park
online portal
playground
Wayne Village offers upscale apartments and townhouses for rent in the tranquil neighborhood of Wayne, New Jersey. Mature trees and brilliant green lawns surround our peaceful, colonial-style community with charming brick exterior. Inside, you will find spacious two bedroom townhomes and two bedroom apartments, as well as comfortable one bedroom apartments which optimize location and value.
\n\n
Conveniently located only twenty miles from Manhattan, Wayne Village offers a tranquil, country-like setting without sacrificing access to the citys best attractions. Our pet-friendly apartments provide the extras you want, like a swimming pool, hardwood floors, dog park and fitness center. The Wayne Township Public School System offers students access to highly rated schools located in our neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant 18 years or older
Deposit: $500
Additional: Heat & hot water included at no additional cost; $300 annual mandatory amenity fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $30
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: 50 lbs or under. No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: One unassigned free parking space for each apartment with additional on street parking.
Storage Details: Storage bins will be available shortly for a fee

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wayne Village have any available units?
Wayne Village offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,625 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,995. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Wayne Village have?
Some of Wayne Village's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wayne Village currently offering any rent specials?
Wayne Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wayne Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Wayne Village is pet friendly.
Does Wayne Village offer parking?
Yes, Wayne Village offers parking.
Does Wayne Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wayne Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wayne Village have a pool?
Yes, Wayne Village has a pool.
Does Wayne Village have accessible units?
No, Wayne Village does not have accessible units.
Does Wayne Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wayne Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Wayne Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Wayne Village has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Wayne Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Lakes 1 BedroomsFranklin Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Lakes Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Lakes Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Lakes Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJLeonia, NJBoonton, NJWood-Ridge, NJNyack, NY
Roseland, NJWoodcliff Lake, NJSilver Lake, NJSingac, NJRiverdale, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYGuttenberg, NJGreenwood Lake, NYCliffside Park, NJPaterson, NJHawthorne, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County CollegeHudson County Community College
New Jersey City University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity