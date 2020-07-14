Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage courtyard dog park online portal playground

Wayne Village offers upscale apartments and townhouses for rent in the tranquil neighborhood of Wayne, New Jersey. Mature trees and brilliant green lawns surround our peaceful, colonial-style community with charming brick exterior. Inside, you will find spacious two bedroom townhomes and two bedroom apartments, as well as comfortable one bedroom apartments which optimize location and value.







Conveniently located only twenty miles from Manhattan, Wayne Village offers a tranquil, country-like setting without sacrificing access to the citys best attractions. Our pet-friendly apartments provide the extras you want, like a swimming pool, hardwood floors, dog park and fitness center. The Wayne Township Public School System offers students access to highly rated schools located in our neighborhood.