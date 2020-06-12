/
3 bedroom apartments
79 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin Lakes, NJ
Franklin Lakes
1 Unit Available
994 PINES TER
994 Pines Terrace, Franklin Lakes, NJ
LARGE COLONIAL CAPE ON A FABULOUS NEIGHBORHOOD. FIRST FLOOR:FLR WITH ADDITIONAL RM OFF OF FDR/CHERRY PLANK FLOORS.MEIK W/OAK CABINETS,LARGE PANTRY,FAMILY RM W/WALLS OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING TO NICE PRIVATE YARD W/SMALL DECK.TWO GOOD SIZE BRS,FBATH.
$
19 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
9 West prospect st
9 West Prospect Street, Hawthorne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 61558 Large 3 bedroom apartment on 2nd floor , beautiful deck ,and nice view . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Wrigley Park
1 Unit Available
274 Governor St 123
274 Governor Street, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1700 sqft
Brand New 3 beds 2 bath condos - Property Id: 246398 Brand New 3 bedroom condos !!! 2 baths Best Condos in Paterson Nj Hard wood floors thru out Ceramic tile floors in bathroom $2500 month rent noting included Must make at least 6700 total house
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.
1 Unit Available
297 TERHUNE DR
297 Terhune Drive, Passaic County, NJ
In law suite in walkout lower level includes kitchen, bath, bedroom, rec rm, family room.
1 Unit Available
86 FARMINGDALE RD
86 Farmingdale Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1689 sqft
You do not want to miss this impeccable spacious, updated 3-bed 1.5-bath, split lvl that has it all including renov EIK w/SS appliances, granite counters, brkfast bar; renov baths; big 2-car garage.
Waldwick
1 Unit Available
29 Cleveland Ave
29 Cleveland Avenue, Waldwick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
Large and spacious 3 bedroom unit located near transportation, center of town, schools and more. Hardwood flooring throughout Use of yard and attached garage.
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
41 BROWN AVE
41 Brown Avenue, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Over sized 2nd & 3rd floor apartment available immediately. Convenient to public transportation. 3rd floor offers additional living space.
1 Unit Available
39 THOMAS TER
39 Thomas Terrace, Passaic County, NJ
Amazing CH Colonial with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2C garage, basement and more! Ideal for RELOCATION or Transfer to NYC area.
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
1416 RIVEREDGE DR
1416 Riveredge Drive, Pompton Lakes, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Smartly Renovated Cape, ready for you to rent! New and updated eat in Kitchen, Bathrooms, paint and flooring! Drive in to 2 car driveway with attached carport with shed, and behind large deck overlooking large yard.
Downtown Paterson
1 Unit Available
14 MARSHALL ST
14 Marshall St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Renovated3 bed, 1 bath 2nd fl unit, close to transit, shops, A must see
1 Unit Available
967 HAMBURG TPKE
967 Hamburg Turnpike, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2/3 bedroom rental. 1 bedroom has no closet. Brand new kitchen. Full unfinished basement can be used as storage. Adjacent to this unit is 3 small rooms and 1/2 bath that can be rented for an additional fee.
Northside
1 Unit Available
87 N 1ST ST
87 North 1st Street, Paterson, NJ
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bath apartment. Updated eat in kitchen and updated baths, newly painted. Includes 2nd and 3rd flr. Use of backyard shared with 1st floor.
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall
1 Unit Available
789 Alps Road
789 Alps Road, Passaic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1400 sqft
789 Alps Road Available 05/15/20 Large Private Property With In-groung Pool - Wayne New Jersey - 1.3 acres tranquil backyard with beautiful sunset, 20x40 in-ground pool for long summer days and sledding in winter snow.
Riverside
1 Unit Available
249-251 5TH AVE
249-251 5th Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Newly constructed Apartment, close to route 20. New appliances, High Ceilings. Large Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
179 BREWSTER RD
179 Brewster Road, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
3000 sqft
END UNIT IN A LUXURY TOWNHOME COMPLEX! "CHATHAM MODEL" ONLY THE BEST! OVER 3000 SQ FT OF COMFORT AND STYLE, 2 STORY ENTRANCE FOYER, RECESSED LIGHTS,WOOD RAILINGS, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ FIREPLACE AND DINING ROOM, ULRICH DESIGNED KITCHEN W/
Prospect Park
1 Unit Available
252 N 7TH ST
252 North 7th Street, Prospect Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
3 bedrooms, one bath, living room & eat-in kitchen on First Flr.
1 Unit Available
13 W LAKE DR
13 Lake Dr W, Passaic County, NJ
Welcome to Packanack Lake! Property is in most desirable lake community (lake priveleges not included, tenant can pay direct to Association). Opportunity not to be missed. Home has updated kitchen and bathrooms.
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
1 Unit Available
324 Midland Ave
324 Midland Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Very Convenient Location from Train Station with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Kitchen, Dining, Laundry. Landlord pays for heat, hot water, taxes, lawn maintenance. Tenant Pays - 1st $100 of any repairs.
1 Unit Available
63 Primrose Ln B 63
63 Primrose Lane, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
3 BEDROOM Side By Side Two Family in Paramus - Property Id: 281570 Beautiful Side By Side Two Family in Fabulous location. Updated Kitchen with Family Room. Sliding Glass Doors to Patio. Finished basement with Summer Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
177 Fredrick St
177 Fredrick Street, Paramus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1914 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 281590 Best Location! This home features an entry foyer, large living room with hardwood floors and fireplace, formal dining room, also with hardwood, eat in kitchen all on the first floor.
