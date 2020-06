Palisade Terrace

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher all utils included parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities doorman parking pool

1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442



GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (ELECTRICITY, HEAT, HOT WATER ). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL. OUTDOOR PARKING Available. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOP, NEW STOVE, NEW CABINET, NEW MICROWAVE, NEW CLOSET DOORS, NEW LIGHTS, NEW Medicine CABINET .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294442

Property Id 294442



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5841894)