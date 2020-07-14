Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub cable included oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool media room yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly business center e-payments game room online portal pool table

Hudson Lights brings an unparalleled lifestyle of convenience and amenity rich living; one designed to delight, surprise and surpass expectation. Residents will enjoy an expansive outdoor pool deck complete with lounges and cozy conversation areas, a private state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, media lounge, kid's playroom and a beautiful dining room for large party entertainment. Located seconds from the George Washington Bridge, Hudson Lights blends contemporary design with cutting edge style to set a new standard of luxury living. Experience the convenience and comfort of an urban oasis of markets, boutiques, restaurants, entertainment and open green space - all minutes from New York City and miles from ordinary. Hudson Lights offers a wealth of conveniences right at your doorstep. iPic Luxury Movie TheaterCVS PharmacyEateries including City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Paris Baguette, Gaonnuri, Anthony Francos Pizza and 16 HandlesCapital One Bank, Coldwell BankerCycleBar, SEESAW, European Wax Center, Tutti Nail and SpaAnd so much more to come.