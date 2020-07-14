All apartments in Fort Lee
Find more places like Hudson Lights.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lee, NJ
/
Hudson Lights
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Hudson Lights

2030 Hudson St · (802) 778-9038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
ONE MONTH FREE --- OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE! -- (restrictions apply)
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2030 Hudson St, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Lights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
business center
e-payments
game room
online portal
pool table
Hudson Lights brings an unparalleled lifestyle of convenience and amenity rich living; one designed to delight, surprise and surpass expectation. Residents will enjoy an expansive outdoor pool deck complete with lounges and cozy conversation areas, a private state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga room, media lounge, kid's playroom and a beautiful dining room for large party entertainment. Located seconds from the George Washington Bridge, Hudson Lights blends contemporary design with cutting edge style to set a new standard of luxury living. Experience the convenience and comfort of an urban oasis of markets, boutiques, restaurants, entertainment and open green space - all minutes from New York City and miles from ordinary. Hudson Lights offers a wealth of conveniences right at your doorstep. iPic Luxury Movie TheaterCVS PharmacyEateries including City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Paris Baguette, Gaonnuri, Anthony Francos Pizza and 16 HandlesCapital One Bank, Coldwell BankerCycleBar, SEESAW, European Wax Center, Tutti Nail and SpaAnd so much more to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Dogs
rent: $50.00
Cats
rent: $25.00
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Lights have any available units?
Hudson Lights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lee, NJ.
What amenities does Hudson Lights have?
Some of Hudson Lights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Lights currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Lights is offering the following rent specials: ONE MONTH FREE --- OFFERING ONE MONTH FREE ON A 13 MONTH LEASE! -- (restrictions apply)
Is Hudson Lights pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Lights is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Lights offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Lights offers parking.
Does Hudson Lights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Lights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Lights have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Lights has a pool.
Does Hudson Lights have accessible units?
Yes, Hudson Lights has accessible units.
Does Hudson Lights have units with dishwashers?
No, Hudson Lights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Hudson Lights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hudson Lights has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Hudson Lights?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twenty50
2050 Central Rd
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
The Modern
800 Park Ave
Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Similar Pages

Fort Lee 1 BedroomsFort Lee 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFort Lee Cheap Places
Fort Lee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJ
Ridgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coytesville

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity