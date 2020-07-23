2025 Hudson St 703

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym pool pool table media room

Hudson Lights - Large 2/Bedroom - Large Windows - Property Id: 263070



-No broker fee !



- Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area. The 12 story complex offers floor to ceiling windows / large light-filled windows in all units so that residents can enjoy breathtaking NYC and Hudson River Views. Modern and space-concious design, tall ceilings, state of the art stainless steel appliances and its trademark dark oak hardwood floors make Hudson Lights a highly desired place to reside while being immediately connected to NYC. Residents have the luxury to board a free shuttle service that takes them across the GWB directly to the 168th st. subway station. Hudson Lights is also conveniently located near countless shops, restaurants and entrainment (Including Ventana's, IPic move theatre, Acme Supermarket and MUCH more!



-Amenities Include outdoor pool with sun chairs & tanning beds, private fitness center/ billiards room, 24/7 concierge and more



-Dogs and Cats allowed. (Large and small)

