Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

2014 Hudson St 2

2014 Hudson Street · (201) 456-1599
Location

2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
yoga
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880

*NO BROKER FEE*
Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location!
Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station
All Size Pets
Reserved Garages & Covered Parking
Minutes from New York City Close to Markets, Boutiques, Restaurants, Entertainment
Open Green Outdoor Cabana & Pool Deck 
Resort Style Swimming Pool 
Fitness Center Yoga Room
Expansive Lounge Areas with Billiards & Catering Kitchens
Starbucks Barista Machine
Media Lounge 
Business Center
Kids Playroom
24 Hour On-Call Service Team
*Prices are subject to change*
Contact 201-456-1599
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/171880
Property Id 171880

(RLNE5846186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have any available units?
2014 Hudson St 2 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2014 Hudson St 2 have?
Some of 2014 Hudson St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Hudson St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Hudson St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Hudson St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Hudson St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Hudson St 2 does offer parking.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Hudson St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Hudson St 2 has a pool.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have accessible units?
No, 2014 Hudson St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Hudson St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2014 Hudson St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2014 Hudson St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
