Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

160 Cedar St 511

160 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973

WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700
**VIRTUAL TOUR
** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!!
** NO BROKER FEE!!!
** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!!
Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per month.
Gross Rent Prices starting at 2950.
** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!
** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!!
** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!!
** HEATED SKY POOL & SPA!!!
** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!!
** CONCIERGE & CONFERENCE ROOM!!!
** FLOORS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!!!
**CLOSE TO BUS STOP TO NYC
** SHUTTLE AVAILABLE

PROMOTIONS AVAILABLE FOR SELECTED UNITS.
PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANYTIME.
CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281973
Property Id 281973

(RLNE5787208)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Cedar St 511 have any available units?
160 Cedar St 511 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lee, NJ.
What amenities does 160 Cedar St 511 have?
Some of 160 Cedar St 511's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Cedar St 511 currently offering any rent specials?
160 Cedar St 511 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Cedar St 511 pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Cedar St 511 is pet friendly.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 offer parking?
No, 160 Cedar St 511 does not offer parking.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 160 Cedar St 511 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 have a pool?
Yes, 160 Cedar St 511 has a pool.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 have accessible units?
No, 160 Cedar St 511 does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 Cedar St 511 has units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Cedar St 511 have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Cedar St 511 does not have units with air conditioning.
