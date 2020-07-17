160 Cedar St 2011

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge gym pool hot tub

Spacious Apartments near to NYC - Property Id: 302436



WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700

**VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE

** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!!

** NO BROKER FEE!!!

** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!!

Net effective price rent starting at $2650 per month.

Gross Rent Prices starting at 2900.

** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!!

** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!!

** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!!

** HEATED SKY POOL & SPA!!!

** STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES!!!

** CONCIERGE & CONFERENCE ROOM!!!

** FLOORS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!!!

**CLOSE TO BUS STOP TO NYC

** SHUTTLE AVAILABLE



PROMOTIONS AVAILABLE FOR SELECTED UNITS.

PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE AT ANYTIME.

CALL OR EMAIL FOR MORE DETAILS.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302436

Property Id 302436



(RLNE5864720)