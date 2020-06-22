All apartments in Fort Lee
133 Main St 16
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

133 Main St 16

133 Main Street · (201) 456-1599
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 16 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879

*NO BROKER FEE!
*CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!!

BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops & stainless-steel appliances, European cabinetry, Bosch washer/dryer in unit
Covered Parking
24 hr doorman & concierge
Infinity Pools
Fitness Center
In-house spa w/sauna, steam room & massage
Bowling Alley
Karaoke Bar
Screening Room
Game Room
Grilling Stations
Golf Simulator
Media Room
Conference & Business Center
Pet Friendly
FREE shuttle across the GW Bridge
*All prices and terms are subject to change daily*
*Other inventory available*
*Contact us at 201-338-0122
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176879
Property Id 176879

(RLNE5846694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Main St 16 have any available units?
133 Main St 16 has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Main St 16 have?
Some of 133 Main St 16's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Main St 16 currently offering any rent specials?
133 Main St 16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Main St 16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Main St 16 is pet friendly.
Does 133 Main St 16 offer parking?
Yes, 133 Main St 16 does offer parking.
Does 133 Main St 16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Main St 16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Main St 16 have a pool?
Yes, 133 Main St 16 has a pool.
Does 133 Main St 16 have accessible units?
No, 133 Main St 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Main St 16 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Main St 16 has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Main St 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Main St 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
