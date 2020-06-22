133 Main St 16

Amenities
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879
*NO BROKER FEE!
*CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!!
BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops & stainless-steel appliances, European cabinetry, Bosch washer/dryer in unit
Covered Parking
24 hr doorman & concierge
Infinity Pools
Fitness Center
In-house spa w/sauna, steam room & massage
Bowling Alley
Karaoke Bar
Screening Room
Game Room
Grilling Stations
Golf Simulator
Media Room
Conference & Business Center
Pet Friendly
FREE shuttle across the GW Bridge
*All prices and terms are subject to change daily*
*Other inventory available*
*Contact us at 201-338-0122
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176879
Property Id 176879
(RLNE5846694)