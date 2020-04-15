336 E LACEY ROAD

Amenities

Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer. Enter thru your front door direct into the living, dining and kitchen area with the 1st of 2 balcony's. Beautiful flooring, freshly painted, gorgeous crown and base moldings, gas fireplace, solid surface counter tops, new/newer appliances, and beautiful glass back splash. Gorgeous custom full bath on this level with floor to ceiling glass tiles and designer glass sink. Large bedroom with wood floors and private balcony overlooking the Edwin B Forsyth Wildlife Preserve. Lower level has your direct entry oversized garage, cabinet storage, closet storage and bonus room with closet and direct outside entrance to back paver patio area. Perfect for Grilling or relaxing. Don't let the size of this unit fool you, it is a perfect layout and in move in ready condition. Newer heat and air condition, hot water heater and a central vacuum system. Plenty of storage for all of your waterfront/vacation toys and still room for your car. 4 Extra storage closets. Lacey township has so much to offer, life guarded swimming lake with obstacle course, hiking/biking trails. A short 50 minute drive to Atlantic City, 1.5 hours from New York City and 1.5 Hours from Philadelphia. Close boat ride to the Barnegat Bay Inlet.