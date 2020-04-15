All apartments in Forked River
Forked River, NJ
336 E LACEY ROAD
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:31 PM

336 E LACEY ROAD

336 East Lacey Road · (609) 693-5002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ 08731

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 36 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer. Enter thru your front door direct into the living, dining and kitchen area with the 1st of 2 balcony's. Beautiful flooring, freshly painted, gorgeous crown and base moldings, gas fireplace, solid surface counter tops, new/newer appliances, and beautiful glass back splash. Gorgeous custom full bath on this level with floor to ceiling glass tiles and designer glass sink. Large bedroom with wood floors and private balcony overlooking the Edwin B Forsyth Wildlife Preserve. Lower level has your direct entry oversized garage, cabinet storage, closet storage and bonus room with closet and direct outside entrance to back paver patio area. Perfect for Grilling or relaxing. Don't let the size of this unit fool you, it is a perfect layout and in move in ready condition. Newer heat and air condition, hot water heater and a central vacuum system. Plenty of storage for all of your waterfront/vacation toys and still room for your car. 4 Extra storage closets. Lacey township has so much to offer, life guarded swimming lake with obstacle course, hiking/biking trails. A short 50 minute drive to Atlantic City, 1.5 hours from New York City and 1.5 Hours from Philadelphia. Close boat ride to the Barnegat Bay Inlet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have any available units?
336 E LACEY ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 336 E LACEY ROAD have?
Some of 336 E LACEY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 336 E LACEY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
336 E LACEY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 E LACEY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 336 E LACEY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forked River.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 336 E LACEY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 336 E LACEY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have a pool?
No, 336 E LACEY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 336 E LACEY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 E LACEY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 E LACEY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 336 E LACEY ROAD has units with air conditioning.
