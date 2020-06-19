All apartments in Florham Park
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:43 PM

250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6

250 Ridgedale Ave · (973) 887-2500
Florham Park
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Garage
Dog Friendly Apartments
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932
2 Bedrooms

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW floors, Master bedroom w/2 walk in closets, updated Master bath, additional bedroom, & updated hall bath; Basement: Rec room, Office, Laundry/Storage room. 2 Car Garage. Community offers: outdoor pool, tennis court, enclosed dog run, basketball court, & gate house. Landlord requires Tenant application, Income verification, & NTN for each occupant 18+. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord responsible for HOA dues & taxes.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have any available units?
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have?
Some of 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 currently offering any rent specials?
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 is pet friendly.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 offer parking?
Yes, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 does offer parking.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have a pool?
Yes, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 has a pool.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have accessible units?
No, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 does not have accessible units.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6 does not have units with air conditioning.
