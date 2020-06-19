250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6

Amenities
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW floors, Master bedroom w/2 walk in closets, updated Master bath, additional bedroom, & updated hall bath; Basement: Rec room, Office, Laundry/Storage room. 2 Car Garage. Community offers: outdoor pool, tennis court, enclosed dog run, basketball court, & gate house. Landlord requires Tenant application, Income verification, & NTN for each occupant 18+. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landlord responsible for HOA dues & taxes.