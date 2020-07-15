Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance media room accepts section 8 e-payments online portal smoke-free community

The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary to high school and are all in close proximity to the building.



Come see why Bloomfield is an exciting place to live and why you should call the White House Apartments, home.