White House Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

White House Apartments

186 Franklin St · (833) 273-6489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

186 Franklin St, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from White House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
media room
accepts section 8
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The White House Apartments feature beautiful studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments include heat and hot water, hardwood floors, an intercom system and assigned off-street parking. We are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from elementary to high school and are all in close proximity to the building.

Come see why Bloomfield is an exciting place to live and why you should call the White House Apartments, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: varies by credit
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: All standard fees and restrictions will apply.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does White House Apartments have any available units?
White House Apartments has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does White House Apartments have?
Some of White House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is White House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
White House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is White House Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, White House Apartments is pet friendly.
Does White House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, White House Apartments offers parking.
Does White House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, White House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does White House Apartments have a pool?
No, White House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does White House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, White House Apartments has accessible units.
Does White House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, White House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does White House Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, White House Apartments has units with air conditioning.
