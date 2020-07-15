All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Scotland Park Apartments

764 Scotland Road · (833) 273-2023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

764 Scotland Road, Essex County, NJ 07079
Orange

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Scotland Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
smoke-free community
Scotland Park Apartments features two bedroom townhouses with 1 ½ bathrooms, modern kitchen and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, plus a private basement with a washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking is provided and garages are an additional fee when available. The superintendent is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10, the Garden State Parkway. Scotland Park Apartments are located in the Township of Orange and are within the Orange school district.

Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional on-site team is available and happy to assist you!

Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Scotland Park Apartments have any available units?
Scotland Park Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does Scotland Park Apartments have?
Some of Scotland Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Scotland Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Scotland Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Scotland Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Scotland Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Scotland Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Scotland Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Scotland Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Scotland Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Scotland Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Scotland Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Scotland Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Scotland Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Scotland Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Scotland Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Scotland Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Scotland Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.
