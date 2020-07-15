Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub granite counters oven smoke-free units Property Amenities courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly smoke-free community

Scotland Park Apartments features two bedroom townhouses with 1 ½ bathrooms, modern kitchen and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, plus a private basement with a washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking is provided and garages are an additional fee when available. The superintendent is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10, the Garden State Parkway. Scotland Park Apartments are located in the Township of Orange and are within the Orange school district.



Experience exceptional living with a personal touch as our friendly and professional on-site team is available and happy to assist you!



Spanish speaking staff/Se habla espanol