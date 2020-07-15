Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ 07009
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 57-15 · Avail. now
$1,665
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pompton Gardens, LLC.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City. Pompton Gardens boasts abundant amenities and professional management that caters to your every need. If you are looking for the best, you will find it at Pompton Gardens.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface Lot and Garages Available. Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have any available units?