All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like Pompton Gardens, LLC.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
Pompton Gardens, LLC
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:31 AM

Pompton Gardens, LLC

653 Pompton Ave · (833) 880-5290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ 07009

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 57-15 · Avail. now

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pompton Gardens, LLC.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City. Pompton Gardens boasts abundant amenities and professional management that caters to your every need. If you are looking for the best, you will find it at Pompton Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: no
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Surface Lot and Garages Available. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have any available units?
Pompton Gardens, LLC has a unit available for $1,665 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Pompton Gardens, LLC have?
Some of Pompton Gardens, LLC's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pompton Gardens, LLC currently offering any rent specials?
Pompton Gardens, LLC is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pompton Gardens, LLC pet-friendly?
Yes, Pompton Gardens, LLC is pet friendly.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC offer parking?
Yes, Pompton Gardens, LLC offers parking.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pompton Gardens, LLC does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have a pool?
No, Pompton Gardens, LLC does not have a pool.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have accessible units?
No, Pompton Gardens, LLC does not have accessible units.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pompton Gardens, LLC has units with dishwashers.
Does Pompton Gardens, LLC have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Pompton Gardens, LLC has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Pompton Gardens, LLC?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave
Essex County, NJ 07041
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street
North Arlington, NJ 07109
64 Park Avenue
64 Park Ave
East Orange, NJ 07017
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity