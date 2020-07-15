All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like Cedar Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
Cedar Village
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:27 AM

Cedar Village

14 Montclair Ave · (833) 274-0838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ 07009
Singac

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1351A · Avail. Jul 18

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 1351B · Avail. Sep 23

$1,965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door. With an unbeatable location close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and transportation to New York City, you are close to everything at Cedar Village. A professional on-site management team offers you the finest service. Make Cedar Village your new home, because you deserve the best.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 application fee per 18 year old and over
Deposit: 1month rent
Move-in Fees: $250 processing fee that is applied to security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: No breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Garages Available and Surface Lot. Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Village have any available units?
Cedar Village has 2 units available starting at $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Village have?
Some of Cedar Village's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Village currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Village is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Village offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Village offers parking.
Does Cedar Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cedar Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Village have a pool?
No, Cedar Village does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Village have accessible units?
No, Cedar Village does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Village has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cedar Village?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Franklin Manor
70 Fremont St
Glen Ridge, NJ 07003
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street
North Arlington, NJ 07109
Forest Hill Properties
115 Davey St
Belleville, NJ 07003
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St
Upper Montclair, NJ 07042
Third & Valley
153 Valley St
East Orange, NJ 07079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity