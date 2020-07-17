Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 96 MYRTLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
96 MYRTLE ST
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
96 MYRTLE ST
96 Myrtle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
96 Myrtle Street, Essex County, NJ 07003
Watsessing Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have any available units?
96 MYRTLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Essex County, NJ
.
What amenities does 96 MYRTLE ST have?
Some of 96 MYRTLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 96 MYRTLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
96 MYRTLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96 MYRTLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 96 MYRTLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Essex County
.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST offer parking?
No, 96 MYRTLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 96 MYRTLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have a pool?
No, 96 MYRTLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have accessible units?
No, 96 MYRTLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 96 MYRTLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 96 MYRTLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 96 MYRTLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
55 Monroe Place Apartments
55 Monroe Pl
Essex County, NJ 07003
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St
Essex County, NJ 07003
Avalon Bloomfield Station
300 Glenwood Ave
Newark, NJ 07003
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Brunswick, NJ
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Union City, NJ
East Orange, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Fort Lee, NJ
Englewood, NJ
Westfield, NJ
Kenilworth, NJ
Summit, NJ
Chatham, NJ
Short Hills, NJ
Roseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJ
Singac, NJ
Upper Montclair, NJ
Glen Ridge, NJ
Silver Lake, NJ
Florham Park, NJ
Woodland Park, NJ
Harrison, NJ
North Arlington, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Passaic, NJ
Apartments Near Colleges
LIU Brooklyn
Kean University
New Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College