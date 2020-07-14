Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator microwave oven recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance internet access

The Apartments at 86 Hillyer Street are situated on a quiet residential street, in a three story building that features studios, one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, built-in air conditioners, on-site laundry facilities and off street parking is available. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.



Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call The Apartments at 86 Hillyer Street, home.