Essex County, NJ
86 Hillyer
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

86 Hillyer

86 Hillyer Street · (833) 273-5689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

86 Hillyer Street, Essex County, NJ 07050
Orange

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 86 Hillyer.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
The Apartments at 86 Hillyer Street are situated on a quiet residential street, in a three story building that features studios, one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, built-in air conditioners, on-site laundry facilities and off street parking is available. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit, you will understand why so many people love to call The Apartments at 86 Hillyer Street, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Limited Off Street Parking Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 Hillyer have any available units?
86 Hillyer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Essex County, NJ.
What amenities does 86 Hillyer have?
Some of 86 Hillyer's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 Hillyer currently offering any rent specials?
86 Hillyer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 Hillyer pet-friendly?
No, 86 Hillyer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 86 Hillyer offer parking?
Yes, 86 Hillyer offers parking.
Does 86 Hillyer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 Hillyer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 Hillyer have a pool?
No, 86 Hillyer does not have a pool.
Does 86 Hillyer have accessible units?
No, 86 Hillyer does not have accessible units.
Does 86 Hillyer have units with dishwashers?
No, 86 Hillyer does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86 Hillyer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 86 Hillyer has units with air conditioning.
