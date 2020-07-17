All apartments in Essex County
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:57 AM

8 KNUTSEN DR

8 Knutsen Drive · (973) 762-5400
Location

8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ 07052

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling. Low maintenance living - just move in & enjoy! Master suite offers walk-in closet & private bath with shower & jetted tub, Spacious bedrooms plus a large den/office overlooking the downstairs living room. Walk out ground floor features family room, full bath, "summer kitchen," with dining area, plus laundry, storage & access to the patio& large yard. Close to NY transportation, local business centers, houses of worship, shopping, restaurants, golf, the Turtle Back Zoo, & the South Mountain recreation area. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse & playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have any available units?
8 KNUTSEN DR has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 KNUTSEN DR have?
Some of 8 KNUTSEN DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 KNUTSEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
8 KNUTSEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 KNUTSEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 8 KNUTSEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR offer parking?
No, 8 KNUTSEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 KNUTSEN DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 8 KNUTSEN DR has a pool.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have accessible units?
No, 8 KNUTSEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 KNUTSEN DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 KNUTSEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 KNUTSEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
