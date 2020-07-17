8 KNUTSEN DR

Amenities
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling. Low maintenance living - just move in & enjoy! Master suite offers walk-in closet & private bath with shower & jetted tub, Spacious bedrooms plus a large den/office overlooking the downstairs living room. Walk out ground floor features family room, full bath, "summer kitchen," with dining area, plus laundry, storage & access to the patio& large yard. Close to NY transportation, local business centers, houses of worship, shopping, restaurants, golf, the Turtle Back Zoo, & the South Mountain recreation area. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse & playground.