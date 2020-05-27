376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6

Amenities
Available AUGUST 15TH. Hip, Updated Hallways W Brick Accent Walls! Additional Parking Available. Enjoy Living In This Immaculately Maintained Apartment Complex with Super on Premises. This 2nd Floor Apartment Offers Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Updated Galley Kitchen W Dishwasher & Exposed Brick Accent Wall. One Well-Sized Bedroom & Updated Bath. Convenient Coin-Op Laundry & Storage in Basement! 1 Parking Space Included. NYC BUS ON CORNER!! STEPS to Restaurants, Whole Foods & Retail. Cats Are Accepted . $250 Non-Refundable Fee & $25.00 Per Cat (Max 2 Allowed). $150.00 One-Time Sanitizing fee. Look..Heat,Hot Water, 1 Parking Space & Storage Unit INCLUDED! Only $1,000 Security Deposit.