All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:11 PM

376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6

376 Claremont Avenue · (973) 783-7400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

376 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available AUGUST 15TH. Hip, Updated Hallways W Brick Accent Walls! Additional Parking Available. Enjoy Living In This Immaculately Maintained Apartment Complex with Super on Premises. This 2nd Floor Apartment Offers Open Floor Plan, Hardwood Floors, Updated Galley Kitchen W Dishwasher & Exposed Brick Accent Wall. One Well-Sized Bedroom & Updated Bath. Convenient Coin-Op Laundry & Storage in Basement! 1 Parking Space Included. NYC BUS ON CORNER!! STEPS to Restaurants, Whole Foods & Retail. Cats Are Accepted . $250 Non-Refundable Fee & $25.00 Per Cat (Max 2 Allowed). $150.00 One-Time Sanitizing fee. Look..Heat,Hot Water, 1 Parking Space & Storage Unit INCLUDED! Only $1,000 Security Deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have any available units?
376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have?
Some of 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 currently offering any rent specials?
376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 is pet friendly.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 offer parking?
Yes, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 offers parking.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have a pool?
No, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 does not have a pool.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have accessible units?
No, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 376 Claremont Avenue, Apt. 6?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

24 Jones
24 Jones Street
Newark, NJ 07103
188 Bellevue Ave
188 Bellevue Avenue
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Avalon Maplewood
200 Boyden Ave
Newark, NJ 07040
539 Joralemon Street Apartments
539 Joralemon St
Belleville, NJ 07109
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St
Newark, NJ 07079

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity