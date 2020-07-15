314 Oakwood Ave Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

The Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities. Off street parking is provided. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.



Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.



Once you visit, you will understand why so many call love to call the Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue, home.