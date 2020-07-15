All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

314 Oakwood Ave Apartments

314 Oakwood Avenue · (833) 280-1766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

314 Oakwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07050
Orange

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B8 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
The Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue offer studio, one and two bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent. Our apartments have modern kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors, and on-site laundry facilities. Off street parking is provided. The Resident Manager is on the premises to handle your maintenance needs, and 24 hour emergency service is also provided.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City. We are conveniently located near shopping and entertainment and just a short distance to Routes 280, 10 and the Garden State Parkway.

Once you visit, you will understand why so many call love to call the Apartments at 314 Oakwood Avenue, home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Month to 1.5 Month's Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs weight limit
Dogs
rent: $50 per dog
Cats
rent: $25 per cat
Parking Details: Limited Parking Available. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have any available units?
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have?
Some of 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
314 Oakwood Ave Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments offers parking.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have a pool?
No, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments does not have a pool.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have accessible units?
No, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 314 Oakwood Ave Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

11 Park Place Apartments
11 Park Place
Essex County, NJ 07003
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave
Essex County, NJ 07041
Eleven80
1180 Raymond Blvd
Newark, NJ 07102
128 Broad Street
128 Broad St
Essex County, NJ 07003
White House Apartments
186 Franklin St
Essex County, NJ 07003
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue
Caldwell, NJ 07006
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St
Essex County, NJ 07052
One Theatre Square
2 Center St
Newark, NJ 07102

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity