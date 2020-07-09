All apartments in Essex County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

26 PARK TER

26 Park Terrace · (973) 696-0077
Location

26 Park Terrace, Essex County, NJ 07006

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful, unique two story unit in West Caldwell boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous, private master bedroom and full master bath! Located at the end of a quiet dead-end street, this one-of-a-kind duplex boasts a flat, open yard and plenty of privacy. The living room greets you with freshly refinished hardwood floors that continue throughout the dining room and spacious bedrooms. The bathroom and kitchen have both been redone this year and boast modern stainless steel appliances and fixtures. On the third floor is the gorgeous master bedroom and full master bath along with plenty of closet space. Extra attic and basement storage is also available, and laundry hookups are located in the basement. Don't let this one get away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 PARK TER have any available units?
26 PARK TER has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 PARK TER have?
Some of 26 PARK TER's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 PARK TER currently offering any rent specials?
26 PARK TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 PARK TER pet-friendly?
No, 26 PARK TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Essex County.
Does 26 PARK TER offer parking?
No, 26 PARK TER does not offer parking.
Does 26 PARK TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 PARK TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 PARK TER have a pool?
No, 26 PARK TER does not have a pool.
Does 26 PARK TER have accessible units?
No, 26 PARK TER does not have accessible units.
Does 26 PARK TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 PARK TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 PARK TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 PARK TER does not have units with air conditioning.
