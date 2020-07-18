All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5

26-40 Church Street · (973) 762-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

26-40 Church Street, Essex County, NJ 07079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,199

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Turn-key townhome in the heart of South Orange w/ Village shops/restaurants/and NYC train in easy reach. Mulit-level floorplan w/ dedicated home office space/loft space & outdoor patio/green space Pet-free home. Gleaming hardwood polished floor and modern updates welcome you home to this light-filled 3-floor townhome. Updated kitchen w/ subway tile backsplash, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. Versatile layout w/ spacious bedrooms with custom closet systems, including master suite with private bath plus bonus loft ideal for a home office.Convenient first floor powder room and newer full size washer and dryer in the unit. Newer interior doors and hardware and recessed and designer lighting. Covered parking, garbage, water, exterior maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have any available units?
26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 has a unit available for $3,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have?
Some of 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 currently offering any rent specials?
26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 is pet friendly.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 offer parking?
Yes, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 offers parking.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have a pool?
No, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 does not have a pool.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have accessible units?
No, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

314 Oakwood Ave Apartments
314 Oakwood Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07050
Nutley Gardens
181 Hancox Ave
Belleville, NJ 07110
The Woodlands
53 Maier Street
North Arlington, NJ 07109
Crestview Garden Apartments
669 Joralemon St
Belleville, NJ 07109
218 Millburn Avenue
218 Millburn Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07041
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St
Silver Lake, NJ 07109
68-70 Park Avenue Apartments
68 Park Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07003

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity