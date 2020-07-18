26-40 CHURCH ST UNIT 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Turn-key townhome in the heart of South Orange w/ Village shops/restaurants/and NYC train in easy reach. Mulit-level floorplan w/ dedicated home office space/loft space & outdoor patio/green space Pet-free home. Gleaming hardwood polished floor and modern updates welcome you home to this light-filled 3-floor townhome. Updated kitchen w/ subway tile backsplash, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinetry. Versatile layout w/ spacious bedrooms with custom closet systems, including master suite with private bath plus bonus loft ideal for a home office.Convenient first floor powder room and newer full size washer and dryer in the unit. Newer interior doors and hardware and recessed and designer lighting. Covered parking, garbage, water, exterior maintenance included.