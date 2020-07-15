218 Millburn Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub granite counters ice maker microwave oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance smoke-free community

Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available. We are situated in the southwest corner of Essex County and cover about ten square miles. It is 20 miles west of New York City. Millburn is bordered on the south by Summit and Springfield in Union County; Maplewood lies to the east; West Orange and Livingston lie to the north; and Florham Park and Chatham, both in Morris County. The NJ Transit provides easy access via rail to New York City, both mid-town and lower Manhattan, as well as the New Jersey transportation hubs of Hoboken, Newark and Jersey City. NJ Transit maintains two train stations in the community in the Short Hills section and in Millburn. The Millburn station is a short walk to the downtown business area. In addition, Millburn Township is a quick 20 minutes from Newark Airport.