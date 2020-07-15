All apartments in Essex County
Find more places like 218 Millburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Essex County, NJ
/
218 Millburn Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:55 AM

218 Millburn Avenue

218 Millburn Avenue · (833) 281-7233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

218 Millburn Avenue, Essex County, NJ 07041

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 42A · Avail. Sep 15

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 42C · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 218 Millburn Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
smoke-free community
Located at 218-226 Millburn Ave, Millburn, NJ 07041 is a charming 32 apartment community, consisting of Studios, 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom units, with hardwood floor, with a dining room (some units) . Newly Renovated Apartments Available. We are situated in the southwest corner of Essex County and cover about ten square miles. It is 20 miles west of New York City. Millburn is bordered on the south by Summit and Springfield in Union County; Maplewood lies to the east; West Orange and Livingston lie to the north; and Florham Park and Chatham, both in Morris County. The NJ Transit provides easy access via rail to New York City, both mid-town and lower Manhattan, as well as the New Jersey transportation hubs of Hoboken, Newark and Jersey City. NJ Transit maintains two train stations in the community in the Short Hills section and in Millburn. The Millburn station is a short walk to the downtown business area. In addition, Millburn Township is a quick 20 minutes from Newark Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Millburn Avenue have any available units?
218 Millburn Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 218 Millburn Avenue have?
Some of 218 Millburn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Millburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 Millburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Millburn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Millburn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 218 Millburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Millburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 Millburn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 Millburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Millburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Millburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Millburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 218 Millburn Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mary Ann Apartments
510 Bloomfield Avenue
Newark, NJ 07107
263 Bloomfield Avenue APARTMENTS
263 Bloomfield Ave
Essex County, NJ 07003
Maple Gardens
12 Marshall St
East Orange, NJ 07111
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07006
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave
Essex County, NJ 07009
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road
Upper Montclair, NJ 07043
Joralemon Apartments
471 Joralemon St
Silver Lake, NJ 07109
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue
Essex County, NJ 07042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJWestfield, NJKenilworth, NJSummit, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJRoseland, NJ
Caldwell, NJSingac, NJUpper Montclair, NJTotowa, NJGlen Ridge, NJSilver Lake, NJFlorham Park, NJWoodland Park, NJHarrison, NJNorth Arlington, NJElmwood Park, NJPaterson, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity