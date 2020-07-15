Amenities
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green. These spacious, renovated one and two bedroom apartments which all come with high ceilings, new appliances, hardwood floors also include heat and hot water. The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.
Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.
