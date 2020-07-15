All apartments in Essex County
128 Broad Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

128 Broad Street

128 Broad St · (833) 274-4031
Location

128 Broad St, Essex County, NJ 07003

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 006P-23 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 011P-43 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011P-32 · Avail. now

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 006P-02 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 128 Broad Street.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bike storage
media room
pet friendly
accepts section 8
e-payments
smoke-free community
The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green. These spacious, renovated one and two bedroom apartments which all come with high ceilings, new appliances, hardwood floors also include heat and hot water. The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.

Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.

Come see why Bl

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: Varies by credit
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Broad Street have any available units?
128 Broad Street has 4 units available starting at $1,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 128 Broad Street have?
Some of 128 Broad Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 Broad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 128 Broad Street offer parking?
No, 128 Broad Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 128 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 128 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
