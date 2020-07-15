Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage media room pet friendly accepts section 8 e-payments smoke-free community

The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are housed in a pre-war four story mid-rise building across the street from The Bloomfield Green. These spacious, renovated one and two bedroom apartments which all come with high ceilings, new appliances, hardwood floors also include heat and hot water. The Apartments at 128 Broad Street are conveniently located close to parks, NJ Transit, the Garden State Parkway, restaurants and downtown shopping. Our laundry facilities are located right in the building and 24/7 maintenance assistance is included.



Bloomfield is an historic town which dates back to the 17th century. Places of interest in Bloomfield include the Bloomfield Cultural Arts center which was created in response to the growing arts movement in this town. Bloomfield is home to several professional theater and dance companies. Schools in the district range from Elementary schools to Bloomfield High School to Bloomfield College and are all in close proximity to the building.



