56 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englishtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
28 Main Street
28 Main Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great unit for a single person wanting to be on there own. This 2 bedroom 2 full bath 2nd floor rental is in downtown Englishtown. The unit has been freshly painted, new carpeting and new kitchen floor. The 2 bedrooms have hardwood floors.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
29 Water Street
29 Water Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Bright and airy apartment with two bedrooms. One full bath. Living room and dining area. All Woodfloor. Eat-in kitchen. Beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter top. Large driveway for car park.

Last updated February 17
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
43 Queens Way
43 Queens Way, Englishtown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Amazing opportunity to move right in to this improved and beautifully updated 2 level townhouse. Perfect entertaining area with bar overlooking deck with included BBQ grille. The kitchen with new appliances, bar table and 4 bar chairs.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
423 Oak Knoll Drive
423 Oak Knolls Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1314 sqft
Lovely Oak Knoll townhouse with updated kitchen and shiny baths. Spacious kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, recessed and pendant lighting and tile back splash.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
41 Dortmunder Drive
41 Dortmunder Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2100 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME WITH 2/5 BATH CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN BRIARHEATH COMMUNITY; 3 LEVELS, LARGE KITCHEN WITH EAT-IN AREA, 2 LARGE BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND 1 ON THE 1ST FLOOR; MASTER BATHROOM HAS JACUZZI TUB, SHOWER; WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM; NICE
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
21 Deer Way
21 Deer Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Welcome to this 3 bedroom 2 full bath single family ranch. Home offers updated kitchen and baths. Laminate flooring through out the home. A bonus large sunroom. New Heating and Hot water heater. Nice size Private yard for entertaining.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
225 Medford Court
225 Medford Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful Apartment in a 55 and over community. Private views of the Golf Course. Short distance to the Club House. Nicely updated with Granite counters, New cabinets and back splash. Bright and light 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
115 State Route 33
115 State Route 33, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2535 sqft
Spacious rental in Freehold! This property offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a brick fireplace in the family room & a full basement. Hardwood floors in the dining room, halls & 3 of the 4 bedrooms.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
13 Tanglewood Place
13 Tanglewood Place, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3154 sqft
Gorgeous home with a gourmet eat-in kitchen, salt-water filter & heated gunite pool with spa, paver patio, raw-iron railing overlooking family room from 2nd floor. 2-zone heating and C/AC for energy efficicency.
Last updated July 12
81 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Last updated July 12
27 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or
Last updated July 9
Stratford Apartments
2 Arcade Ln, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,310
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
900 sqft
Just a short drive to the city through Highway 9. Spacious apartments feature separate dining rooms, hardwood floors, and renovated kitchens. On-site playground. Pet-friendly. Near public transportation.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Morganville
307 Sundew Drive
307 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
** SPECTACULAR RENTAL OPPORTUNITY ** Awesome Colonial featuring: Hardwood Floors * New Eat-In Kitchen * New Bathroom * New Refrigerator * New Water Heater * Freshly Painted * Fenced In Backyard * Close to Costco & Whole Foods * Great for Commuters
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Englishtown, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Englishtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

