27 Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ with garages

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Englishtown
16 B Lasatta Avenue
16 Lasatta Ave, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
BE THE FIRST ONE TO LIVE IN THIS GORGEOUS RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED PRIVATE FRONT PATIO AND SIDE PATIO. NEW NEW NEW WHITE AND GRAY KITCHEN, FRONT LOAD WASHER AND DRYER, SS STOVE, DISHWASHER AND MICROWAVE.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Citadel Circle
7 Citadel Cir, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
3466 sqft
Desirable single family home in the Four Seasons @ Monroe. Located in a private Cul-De-Sac location with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath and loft. Featuring a 2 car garage and an open layout with upgraded kitchen appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3 Astor Drive
3 Astor Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3500 sqft
*AMAZING OPPORTUNITY* To Rent This 3500 Sq Foot 5 Bedroom Brick Front Center Hall Colonial On A Quiet Street, Sitting On an Acre Of Property!

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Fells Drive
45 Fells Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath Temple model end unit in sought after Meadow Creek. Communities resort style amenities include: swimming, basketball, tennis, billiards, two fitness rooms, walking trail and play grounds.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Whitlock Court
115 Whitlock Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful updated townhouse, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath finished walkout basement and attached garage. This home is close to major Highways shopping and NY commute.community has a pool, tennis court and restaurant on site.come and see for your self.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second
Results within 10 miles of Englishtown
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
85 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
25 Units Available
The Edge at Freehold
1101 Devon Drive, Freehold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1317 sqft
If you've been waiting for the perfect combination of a truly convenient location coupled with luxurious residences and on-site retail, look no further! The Edge at Freehold is the ideal community for commuters, professionals, first-time renters, or

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Farragut Square
31 Farragut Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
RECENTLY PAINTED, IMMACULATE 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS ,2 -LEVEL TOWNHOUSE IN MOORS LANDING. THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT FEATURES NEW FLOORS, UPDATED KITCHEN AND POWDER ROOM.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Morganville
116 Bloomsbury Drive
116 Bloomsbury Drive, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Great Adult Community (55+) Rental! Newer Construction 2 Bedroom / 2 Full Bath with 1 Car Garage Beautiful Condo, Features 1 level of living with hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, open dining/living room

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonehurst West
2306 Devon Drive
2306 Devon Dr, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1066 sqft
This Burkes apartment is a beautiful PET-FRIENDLY 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4104 Falston Circle
4104 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1185 sqft
Best View in this 55+ Community! Ground floor unit facing serenity & peaceful open space, pond and gazebo at Plaza Grande. Spacious 2 BR 2 bath unit WITH storage closet in building. Detached 1 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
28 Goshawk Court
28 Goshawk Court, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
Gorgeous Center Hall Colonial with 5 bedrooms and 3 full bath.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
38 Carnaby Close
38 Carnaby Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful newly painted Green Castle, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Entire home has laminate floors. Detached one car garage. Close to all food store and major highwaysThis home is ready to move into.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Exeter Pass
5 Exeter Pass, Monmouth County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Welcome to this immaculate Claremont model. Entertainers delight with open dining, kitchen and 2 story fireplace. Bonus first floor bedroom perfect for guests. All bedrooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
149 Stagecoach Road
149 Stage Coach Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is it! If you are looking to Own or Rent in Millstone Twp. this is the best value on the market. Newer Appliances all neutral decor, two bedrooms, one bath, on 1.12 acres with private level backyard, Detached garage. Millstone Twp. Schools.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
52 Damascus Drive
52 Damascus Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful Saratoga Model with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Escape the city and enjoy the amenities that Marlboro has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3 Mainsail Square
3 Mainsail Square, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
For Rent in wonderful Moors Landing, convenient by Rt.9, bus, shopping, etc. 3 bed, 1.5 bath, with eat-in kitchen, dining room, living room, garage. Community pool, playground, ball court. Dogs not allowed in community.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Morganville
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
71 Jaffreyton Close
71 Jaffreyton Close, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1261 sqft
Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 full Bath Home In Surrey Downs. Updated Kitchen With New Cabinets And Granite Counters.Hardwood Floors Throughout Home. Large Master Bedroom With Updated Master Bath Which Is Handicap Friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Englishtown, NJ

Englishtown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

