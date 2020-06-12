/
2 bedroom apartments
53 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Englishtown, NJ
Englishtown
22 Lasatta Avenue
22 Lasatta Avenue, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Rich Hardwood Floors, Newer Bathroom, Additional sink with vanity in Master. Huge walk in closet in Master Bedroom. Newer energy efficient windows and new shades.
Englishtown
29 Water Street
29 Water Street, Englishtown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Bright and airy apartment with two bedrooms. One full bath. Living room and dining area. All Woodfloor. Eat-in kitchen. Beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter top. Large driveway for car park.
Results within 1 mile of Englishtown
Yorketown
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Englishtown
339 SAINT ANDREWS PL
339 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Rental Available in Manalapan NJ - Property Id: 289164 UPDATED 2BED/2BATH CONDO IN MANALAPAN!! BEAUTIFUL, RECENTLY UPDATED CONDOMINIUM IN DESIRABLE COMMUNITY!!! Lower level 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo in Knob Hill.
77 Overlook Way
77 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1158 sqft
Move Right in to this beautiful Renovated very rare End Unit Ranch. This home has all new windows with an additional window in the Living Rm for an abundance of sunlight.
33 Oliver Court
33 Oliver Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Electric Paid by: Tenant; Gas Paid by: Tenant; Sewer Paid by: Tenant; Water Paid by: Tenant; Internet/Cable Paid by Tenant; Grounds Maintained by: Owner; Maintenance Fee Paid by: Owner; Security Deposit: $3,150
39 Worthington Court
39 Worthington Court, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Lovely 2BR , 2 Bath lower Condo on Wyndham w/slider to back patio. So much redone: Replaced H/Water heater, Replaced windows & slider, M/Bath gutted and redone, renovated 2nd bath, Ceiling Fans & HH in LR, DR,, Hall & Kitchen.
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
348 Saint Andrews Place
348 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1608 sqft
Your search is over! Beautiful, vacant and safe, 3rd floor penthouse (9ft Ceiling) in one of the nicest developments in Manalapan's Knob Hill.
Robertsville
354 Sunshine Court
354 Sunshine Court, Robertsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Light and bright, beautiful and completely renovated condo with loft. Located on a cul-de-sac , this airy, freshly painted unit boasts beautiful updated floors and newer windows. Family room has vaulted ceilings.
23 Meadow Green Circle
23 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Move in ready. All completley redone with granite counters, updated baths, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, upper level unit.Adult community with all amenities-pool,clubhouse,tennis. Close to transportation and shopping. NO smockers, No pets. Available July 1st.
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
548 St Andrews Place
548 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Renters delight! Available for immediate occupancy! This desirable and beautifully maintained 2 bedroom 2 bathroom upper level floor unit with private golf course views.
Raintree
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.
28 Meadow Green Circle
28 Meadow Green Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
JUST FRESHLY PAINTED.RENOVATED 2BR 1.5 BATHS.FEATURING EATIN KITCHEN,CUSTOM CABINETS,CERAMIC FLR.SPACIOUS LR/DR.COMFORTABLE MASTER BR WITH PRIVATE HALF BATH.SEPERATE LAUNDRY ROOM.WOOD FLOORS IN LR/DR,2 BRS.COZY ENCLOSED PORCH.
156 Cross Slope Court
156 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1130 sqft
Truly immaculate, move in ready and renovated! This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Upper level END unit is a delight with NEW Windows, All HARDWOOD Floors, REDONE Kitchen w GRANITE Counters, Updated Baths. Recessed lighting. Washer & Dryer included.
Raintree
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.
Raintree
86 Tulip Lane
86 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Two Bedroom Second Level Condo in the Gated community of Rain Tree! Brand new carpet throughout! Very bright unit! Offers eat-in kitchen , living room/dining room combo, master bedroom with an master bath, 2nd bedroom and 2nd full bath! This unit
323 St Andrews Place
323 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Freshly painted 2 bedroom , 2 Bath, 3rd floor unit with open kitchen with Granite counters and Island. New carpet through out unit. Private laundry , Gas Fire Place, and Balcony.
686 Saint Andrews Place
686 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Desirable Knob Hills at Manalapan has to offer second floor updated 2 bedrooms,2 bathrooms open floor plan condo. Stainless still Appliences package, gas fire place, open kitchen with an island, windows treatment.
614 St Andrews Place
614 Saint Andrews Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1592 sqft
Unit is Vacant. Safe to show.THE DESIRABLE KNOB HILL COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY NEXT TO A GOLF COURSE & FASCINATING SCENIC VIEW. 2BR 2 FULL BATH 2ND LEVEL SPACIOUS 1,592 SqFt UNIT.
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.
