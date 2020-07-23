4 William St 718

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Large & Modern 2 Bedroom Near Shops / Restaurants - Property Id: 281672



- No Broker Fee



- 1 Month Free (On Select Units)



- $1,000 Security Deposit (With approved credit score)



- Pets Okay !



- Laundry In Unit !



One William is the by far the front runner in the luxury apartment homes market in the bustling town of Englewood. Each home features wood plank flooring throughout, white quartz countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, oversized subway tiles in the bathroom, and floods of natural light in every living space.



Residents will find that they are a short walk away from numerous restaurants, bars, coffee shops, supermarkets and entertainment including Noches De Colombia, Starbucks, CVS, Ben & Jerry's, Shoprite and much more!



Residents deserve to be indulged with the plethora of amenities available at One William including relaxing at the outdoor pool, enjoying a good movie at the outdoor lounge and theatre, barbecuing at one of the few grills available as well as getting a workout in at our state of the art modern fitness facility.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4-william-st-englewood-nj-unit-718/281672

(RLNE5966159)