Hayes House Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Hayes House Apartments

330 West Jersey Street · (908) 356-5716
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 West Jersey Street, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Elmora

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Studio

Studio - 1

$1,225

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-2

$1,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/2 bath-1

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 bed/2 bath-2

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayes House Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
lobby
Luxury and convenience…Hayes House is not just an apartment it is a great place to call home! Our apartment homes offer the convenient location of the upscale Elmora area - near public transportation into New York City and Newark, close to major highways, shopping and great dining. Our On-Site Maintenance and Management Teams are knowledgeable and professional and take great pride in making sure our Residents feel comfortable. Come home to Hayes House Apartments…a Community you will be proud to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35/applicant over 18 years of age
Deposit: Security Deposit of 1 month and a half
Move-in Fees: First Month's rent required to reserve apartment
Additional: Monthly Capital Improvement Fee: Studio $13.56, 1 Bedroom $18.08, 2 Bedroom $22.60
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking spot and Garage additional charge.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayes House Apartments have any available units?
Hayes House Apartments offers studio floorplans starting at $1,225, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,525, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,850. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayes House Apartments have?
Some of Hayes House Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayes House Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hayes House Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayes House Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Hayes House Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does Hayes House Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hayes House Apartments offers parking.
Does Hayes House Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hayes House Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayes House Apartments have a pool?
No, Hayes House Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Hayes House Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hayes House Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hayes House Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayes House Apartments has units with dishwashers.
