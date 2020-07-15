All apartments in Elizabeth
Fairmount Towers

585 Newark Ave · (908) 304-9245
Location

585 Newark Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07208
Downtown Elizabeth

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 02K · Avail. Aug 7

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fairmount Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
refrigerator
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
alarm system
You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included. The Fairmount offers eat-in kitchens or separate dining area layouts with fully appliance kitchens dishwashers are provided in our 1 & 2 bedroom floorplans. All eight of our floorplans offer huge floor-to-ceiling closets, hardwood parquet floors, new thermal pane windows and are cable ready. The Fairmount has an intercom entry system and provides residents with laundry facilities, off street parking and professional on-site management. Corporate furnished and short leases are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fairmount Towers have any available units?
Fairmount Towers has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does Fairmount Towers have?
Some of Fairmount Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fairmount Towers currently offering any rent specials?
Fairmount Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fairmount Towers pet-friendly?
No, Fairmount Towers is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elizabeth.
Does Fairmount Towers offer parking?
Yes, Fairmount Towers offers parking.
Does Fairmount Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fairmount Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fairmount Towers have a pool?
No, Fairmount Towers does not have a pool.
Does Fairmount Towers have accessible units?
Yes, Fairmount Towers has accessible units.
Does Fairmount Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fairmount Towers has units with dishwashers.
