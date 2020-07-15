Fairmount Towers

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal refrigerator hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking accessible elevator 24hr maintenance alarm system

You'll find just what you're looking for at The Fairmount, Elizabeth's finest luxury residence. Every apartment home comes with gas heat, hot water, electricity and central air conditioning all included. The Fairmount offers eat-in kitchens or separate dining area layouts with fully appliance kitchens dishwashers are provided in our 1 & 2 bedroom floorplans. All eight of our floorplans offer huge floor-to-ceiling closets, hardwood parquet floors, new thermal pane windows and are cable ready. The Fairmount has an intercom entry system and provides residents with laundry facilities, off street parking and professional on-site management. Corporate furnished and short leases are available.