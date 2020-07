Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking playground internet access lobby cats allowed accessible pool

Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9, and the New Jersey Turnpike. Our elegantly decorated lobby will greet you when you come home to your spacious and well-equipped apartment home. Professionally managed by the Legow Management Company with an on-site maintenance team dedicated to providing you with highest quality apartment living and service. So come to Chilton Towers, where quality and comfort meet. Availability limited, please call for current rental rates and availability.