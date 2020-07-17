713-715 POLONIA AVE

Amenities
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT. Central Air & Forced Hot Air -- Parking for 1 Car - Backyard used for Parking & Shared Patio w/ 2nd Floor unit -1 Month Security + Commission - 4 People MAX - Tenant Shares Snow Removal w/ other tenants - Water Shared w/ Other Tenants - NO CATS OR DOGS ALLOWED - Other Pets at landlords discretion - Credit Score Minimum 650 Required - tenant pays all utilities