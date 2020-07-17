All apartments in Elizabeth
713-715 POLONIA AVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:04 PM

713-715 POLONIA AVE

713-715 Polonia Avenue · (908) 688-2828
Location

713-715 Polonia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Bayway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
2nd FL Unit - 2 BDRM w/ closets, 1 BDRM/office, 1 Bath, wood Floors, Kitchen w/ SS Appliances Frig Included, Stove has Air Fryer Option, Granite Counters, LAUNDRY Hook Up & Large Storage in BASEMENT. Central Air & Forced Hot Air -- Parking for 1 Car - Backyard used for Parking & Shared Patio w/ 2nd Floor unit -1 Month Security + Commission - 4 People MAX - Tenant Shares Snow Removal w/ other tenants - Water Shared w/ Other Tenants - NO CATS OR DOGS ALLOWED - Other Pets at landlords discretion - Credit Score Minimum 650 Required - tenant pays all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have any available units?
713-715 POLONIA AVE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elizabeth, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elizabeth Rent Report.
What amenities does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have?
Some of 713-715 POLONIA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713-715 POLONIA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
713-715 POLONIA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713-715 POLONIA AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 713-715 POLONIA AVE is pet friendly.
Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 713-715 POLONIA AVE offers parking.
Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713-715 POLONIA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have a pool?
No, 713-715 POLONIA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have accessible units?
No, 713-715 POLONIA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 713-715 POLONIA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 713-715 POLONIA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
